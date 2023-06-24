WATCH: Reporters Ask GOP Leaders How It Feels To Be At Star-Studded State Dinner With Hunter Biden and Merrick Garland

Reporters asked Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise how it felt to be dining with Hunter Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland as he entered the White House for a state dinner.

President Joe Biden welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for a state dinner this week following a meeting and a joint press conference with the leader.

Reporters shouted questions and took pictures and video of the guests as they passed by in the Booksellers Hall of the White House, and a star-studded guest list it was.

Among the celebrities and administration allies were GOP leaders like McCarthy and Scalise, whom reporters asked about dining with Garland and President Biden’s son.

According to pool reports, McCarthy gave a similar answer to the last time he was asked this question, but had more to say about PM Modi. Scalise concentrated on Modi:

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, accompanied by his daughter-in-law, was asked about being at the state dinner along with both Merrick Garland and Hunter Biden. McCarthy: “I look forward to taking my daughter-in-law for the very first time to the White House. Every state dinner I brought another member of my family.” McCarthy on his reaction to Modi’s joint address to Congress earlier today: ”I thought it was an excellent speech.” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) was asked the same question as McCarthy about being at dinner with Hunter Biden and Garland. Scalise: “It should be an interesting dinner. Obviously Prime Minister Modi just gave a great address to a joint session of Congress, talked a lot about the importance of our relationship as the world’s oldest democracy here in America, the world’s largest democracy and all the rest of the world, especially in the Indo-Pacific region. It’s more important than ever that we continue to forge strong bonds.” I’m including a longer quote from Speaker McCarthy, who was also asked earlier about the most important priority for U.S.-India relations:

“I think the future. We are the oldest democracy and India is the largest democracy. We can show the entire world how democracies work better, but more importantly, bring the world to a freer place. And I think a stronger bond — we should work to be able to expand our military foreign sales to India, technology between the two nations, continue to build healthy economies, and I think the world itself will be in a better balance and stronger for the next generation.” And a full quote from McCarthy on Prime Minister Modi: “I thought it was an excellent speech. I got to spend a lot of time with him today. This is his second time speaking. I wanted to make sure to have the invitation for the rest of the world to see what a job he’s been doing and the improvement in India under his leadership.” Asked if he got an autograph from Modi, McCarthy exclaimed, “I did get an autograph, too!”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

