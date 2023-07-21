‘What a Life, What a Legend, What a Voice’: Fox News Airs Moving Tribute to Tony Bennett, Who Died in NYC at 96

“What a life, what a legend, what a voice he leaves behind,” said Fox News host Bill Hemmer on the sad news that legendary singer Tony Bennett died on Friday in New York City at the age of 96.

Fox News reporter CB Cotton delivered the tribute to Bennett, who quoted the singer who “called himself a tenor who sings like a baritone.” From his first album in 1952 up to his 95th birthday celebration concert in August 2021, his last concert appearance, the segment covered Bennett’s successful, enduring career that lasted years beyond his Alzheimer’s diagnosis in 2016. His more than 70-year career spanned generations and earned him 19 Grammy Awards.

At the end of the tribute, Hemmer said streaming music services would likely be filled with Bennett’s music, saying, “Imagine radio stations across the country this weekend, Spotify, Apple Music, will be filled with the sound of Tony Bennett in the days to come.”

Bennett, who was just shy of his 97th birthday, is survived by his wife Susan Benedetto, four children, and nine grandchildren.

Watch the video above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com