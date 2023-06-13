Rapper YNW Melly Promotes His Own Live Murder Trial on Social Media as He Faces the Death Penalty

Former president Donald Trump’s federal indictment isn’t the only big case happening in Florida — the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly is underway in the Sunshine State, and he wants you to follow along on social media.

He wrote on Instagram “Go watch and support me during trial… send a prayer for me,” tagging Law & Crime and using a screencap of their coverage.

Comments are mixed concerning Melly’s guilt or innocence, with some saying “U already beat it,” “put him in jail but give bro a mic,” and “Bro you killed two people.”

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is facing the death penalty if he is found guilty of the 2018 shooting deaths of his fellow YNW Collective members Chris Thomas, who was known as YNW Juvy, and Anthony Williams, who was known as YNW Sakchaser. The trial is being covered live on Law & Crime, Mediaite’s sister site.

Ironically, some of the state’s strongest evidence comes from direct messages sent on Instagram, including Melly replying “I did that. Shh.” when he was asked how he was holding up following the shootings. The defense claims that law enforcement bungled their investigation into Melly and his co-defendant, YNW Bortlen, real name Cortlen Henry, and that the state’s case is “riddled with reasonable doubt.”

