‘A Dangerous Moment’: Shocking Resignation of ’60 Minutes’ Boss Amid Trump Pressure Sparks Industry Alarm
60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens stepping down has sent shockwaves through the media with many pundits and critics of the current administration calling it a “dangerous” moment for media.
Owens announced in a memo on Tuesday that he is leaving his position with 60 Minutes because “over the past months, it has become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it, to make independent decisions based on what was right for ‘60 Minutes,’ right for the audience.”
The resignation of Owens, only the third producer to run 60 Minutes, come amidst CBS’ legal battles with President Donald Trump. The president sued CBS for billions over an interview he claimed was spun in then-Vice President Kamala Harris’s favor. He’s also raged against 60 Minutes’ coverage of him since, calling for “punishment” from the FCC.
CBS’ parent company is currently seeking approval for a merger with Skydance while a resolution is sought in the president’s case. Owens denied any wrongdoing and made clear this year that he would not offer any sort of apology as part of a potential settlement.
“This is a dangerous moment,” Amee Vanderpool — an attorney who writes a popular Substack newsletter — wrote on X in reaction to Owens resigning.
CNN’s Brian Stelter argued the resignation is part of a “pattern” of “Trump’s autocratic playbook” working against media outlets he deems unfavorable to him.
“CBS journalists deserve better from their bosses,” New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof wrote.
“Proud of Bill Owens,” CNN’s Jim Acosta said.
Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) said, “If it’s true that the cradle of Edward R. Murrow and Walter Cronkite can no longer withstand pressure from Donald Trump, journalistic independence isn’t merely threatened – it’s already in retreat.”
And others weighed in as well:
The full memo, obtained by Mediaite, can be read here.