‘A Dangerous Moment’: Shocking Resignation of ’60 Minutes’ Boss Amid Trump Pressure Sparks Industry Alarm

60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens stepping down has sent shockwaves through the media with many pundits and critics of the current administration calling it a “dangerous” moment for media.

Owens announced in a memo on Tuesday that he is leaving his position with 60 Minutes because “over the past months, it has become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it, to make independent decisions based on what was right for ‘60 Minutes,’ right for the audience.”

The resignation of Owens, only the third producer to run 60 Minutes, come amidst CBS’ legal battles with President Donald Trump. The president sued CBS for billions over an interview he claimed was spun in then-Vice President Kamala Harris’s favor. He’s also raged against 60 Minutes’ coverage of him since, calling for “punishment” from the FCC.

CBS’ parent company is currently seeking approval for a merger with Skydance while a resolution is sought in the president’s case. Owens denied any wrongdoing and made clear this year that he would not offer any sort of apology as part of a potential settlement.

“This is a dangerous moment,” Amee Vanderpool — an attorney who writes a popular Substack newsletter — wrote on X in reaction to Owens resigning.

Bill Owens’ exit comes as Trump is battling CBS in court over a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris, claiming the show defamed him by airing an edited version of the interview he claims made Harris sound better. This is a dangerous moment. https://t.co/pX4nYkzU0g — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 22, 2025

CNN’s Brian Stelter argued the resignation is part of a “pattern” of “Trump’s autocratic playbook” working against media outlets he deems unfavorable to him.

Today's "60 Minutes" resignation is part of the pattern I described on CNN the other day — Trump's autocratic playbook is at work against media outlets pic.twitter.com/X16ljr6uhW — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 22, 2025

“CBS journalists deserve better from their bosses,” New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof wrote.

So sad to see the owners of CBS, a news organization whose correspondents have risked their lives covering wars, upheavals and dictators abroad, knuckle under to authoritarianism at home. CBS journalists deserve better from their bosses. https://t.co/F74WicQMTJ — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) April 22, 2025

“Proud of Bill Owens,” CNN’s Jim Acosta said.

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) said, “If it’s true that the cradle of Edward R. Murrow and Walter Cronkite can no longer withstand pressure from Donald Trump, journalistic independence isn’t merely threatened – it’s already in retreat.”

If it’s true that the cradle of Edward R. Murrow and Walter Cronkite can no longer withstand pressure from Donald Trump, journalistic independence isn’t merely threatened – it’s already in retreat. https://t.co/LIHdgRZ9QE — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) April 22, 2025

And others weighed in as well:

Tiffany network no more.

Top Producer of ‘60 Minutes’ Quits, Saying He Lost Independence https://t.co/xbmUBm8X7D — Jeff (Gutenberg Parenthesis) Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) April 22, 2025

Whoa. This is huge. Bill Owens has been a rock of integrity in TV journalism especially at @60Minutes for decades. https://t.co/xRG1bqlndE — Josh Meyer (@JoshMeyerDC) April 22, 2025

This is about the worst-possible news for anyone concerned about press freedom and the willingness of big, spineless corporations to stand up to Trump pic.twitter.com/uQUXWsSavn — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 22, 2025

Two things can be true at the same time:

*60 Minutes is under enormous pressure from the President of the United States.

*60 Minutes is under enormous pressure from the systemic forces unwinding TV as we used to know it. https://t.co/Dg8d99BSXY — Peter Kafka (@pkafka) April 22, 2025

The full memo, obtained by Mediaite, can be read here.