Office Star Calls Out Media As ‘Queen of Denial’ After MSNBC Host Blames Trump, Musk for Loss of Public Faith

The Office star Rainn Wilson ripped into “left-leaning” media outlets over their coverage former President Joe Biden after listening to MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle pushed blame for the media’s loss of public trust on President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

On Wilson’s Soul Boom podcast, Ruhle argued that the media “losing” trust has been “by design,” pointing blame at the president, Musk, and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon.

The 11 Hour host said:

Losing that trust is not by accident, it’s by design. If you remember when President Trump was running the first time, Steve Bannon once said, “The goal is to blow the whole thing up.” And so I think that you’ve got mistakes made or things starting to slip, while at the same time there’s a concerted effort to destroy the media, because the media — the news media is, in my opinion, the last line of defense of holding power accountable.

Ruhle claimed there was a “perfect storm” of Trump and his allies aggressively targeting media outlets, preferring voters to get their news from Musk’s social media platform, X.

She argued:

You had a bit of a perfect storm. Right? President Trump won and tons of people were shocked or angry or frustrated and they’re tuning out,” she continued. “And at the same time, you have the Elon Musk media machine because they want you to leave traditional media, and they want you to go to X, which is a bastion of misinformation where there is no fact-checking. So it’s a perfect storm of people saying, “I’m angry, I’m frustrated, I’m tuning out, I’m disconnecting.” And then you have a force pushing it.

Wilson pushed back, arguing media outlets were in denial in their coverage of Biden and issues important to voters like inflation and illegal immigration. “Left-leaning” outlets, he said making sure to say he was not referring to Ruhle, became the “queen of denial” and pushed viewers away.

Ruhle defended the media on the topic of immigration, claiming the media “regularly” called out Biden for not doing enough about the southern border.

Wilson told Ruhle:

This is where I would push back: when I see this kind of insight and passion being directed at the current administration and the lack of this kind of insight and passion being directed at the previous administration — where again, I’m not talking about you, I’m talking about left-leaning news media organizations — were kind of like, ‘La la la la, everything’s fine. Look, the economy is great, la la la, immigration’s not that much of a problem,’ and really being Cleopatra, queen of denial.

