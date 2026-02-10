<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Joe Rogan revealed he was disgusted that a former podcast guest tried introducing him to dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein years ago during the Tuesday episode of his show.

Rogan told guest Cheryl Hines — star of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and wife to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — that he quickly shut it down.

“I’m in the files for not going,” Rogan said, “because Jeffrey Epstein was trying to meet with me. And I was like WHAT.”

“Aren’t you glad [you didn’t go]?” Hines asked him.

“Yeah, but I never would’ve never went anyway,” Rogan said. “It’s like, it’s not even a possibility that I would’ve ever went, especially after I Googled him.”

Rogan said the offer was made in 2017 — and that he mocked the guest for even bringing it up.

“I was like, B*tch are you high?” Rogan said. “What the f*ck are you talking about?”

He did not share which guest tried connecting him with Epstein.

Notably, Rogan’s timeline appears to match up with emails his ex-guest Lawrence Krauss exchanged with Epstein in 2017, which have since been revealed as part of the Justice Department’s publishing of millions of Epstein-related files.

Epstein wrote to Krauss that he’d recently seen him on The Joe Rogan Experience and that he found Rogan “funny”; he asked Krauss to connect him to Rogan in the same message.

“I will reach out to Rogan,” Krauss responded a day later. “I think I [have] his email, or at least his producers [sic] email. He lives and [works] in LA.”

Rogan’s conversation with Hines comes shortly after the DOJ published its latest batch of files tied to Epstein at the end of January.

That batch included an FBI file showing President Donald Trump thanking Florida cops for investigating Epstein’s sex crimes in 2006 — two years before he received a light punishment. Trump also urged Palm Beach police to “focus” on Ghislaine Maxwell, saying she was Epstein’s “evil” accomplice.

Watch Rogan above.

