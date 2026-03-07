Charlamagne tha God Argues ‘Compromised’ Trump Attacked Iran Because He Is ‘Beholden to Bibi Netanyahu’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Radio star Charlamagne tha God argued President Donald Trump attacked Iran because he is “beholden” to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He made the claim on Saturday while talking about the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of other leaders from Iran’s theocratic regime last week. He was discussing the strikes on the latest episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, which he co-hosts alongside comic Andrew Schulz.

“What’s sad is when the whole world and Americans are looking at the situation and we know the reason [for the strikes] — because you’re beholden to Bibi Netanyahu,” Charlamagne said. “We don’t know why. We don’t know if it’s because you’re getting paid allegedly. We just know you’re compromised in some way.”

He’s not the only public figure who claimed Trump was being forced into war by Israel this week. Tucker Carlson argued the war was being “waged purely because Israel wanted it to be waged,” and Megyn Kelly said it was “clearly Israel’s war.”

Trump said it was ridiculous to think Israel forced the U.S. to attack Iran when he was asked about it on Tuesday — and said if anything, it was the other way around.

“No, I might’ve forced their hand,” Trump told ABC’s Rachel Scott. “You see, we were having negotiations with these lunatics and it was my opinion that they were going to attack first, they were going to attack first. They were going to attack if we didn’t do it. They were going to attack first, I felt strongly about that.”

Trump continued, “If anything, I might’ve forced Israel’s hand.”

Both Charlamagne and Schulz were not enthusiastic about Operation Epic Fury on their Saturday show.

Schulz said he was he was initially under the impression that “Maybe we are going to prioritize not having boots on the ground in a foreign country and try to bomb them into regime change, which has never happened in the history of the world.” He apparently is not familiar with the U.S. dropping two nuclear bombs on Japan to end World War II.

Both hosts felt the Trump administration started the Iran attacks with “no plan,” and Charlamagne said democracy is “very shaky” in the U.S. right now. Schulz quipped Iranians “don’t want this version!” of democracy, if that’s what they get following the ayatollah’s death.

Watch above via YouTube.

