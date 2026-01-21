‘It Doesn’t Matter!’ CNBC Reporter Argues Wall Street Learned to Ignore Trump’s Threats

Wall Street traders have learned that what President Donald Trump threatens “doesn’t matter” anymore, CNBC’s Kelly Evans said on Wednesday’s Power Lunch.

Evans argued her point was made clear after the markets ripped following Trump’s announcement on Wednesday afternoon that he had the “framework” for a deal in place to acquire Greenland.

Trump said the deal meant he was canceling his plans to slap tariffs on eight European countries — a plan that shook investors and led to a dip to start the week. The president also said he was not looking to use the military to take over Greenland, which was another comment that eased investor concerns and helped the markets jump.

“What the market has found out is that it doesn’t matter [what Trump threatens] — it doesn’t matter!” Evans said animatedly.

She pointed to how Trump handled his “liberation day” tariffs last April. Evans said the markets sold off hard right after Trump’s initial announcement, but when he walked back the severity of the tariffs soon after, Wall Street went on a furious rally.

Evans said this is how traders are now approaching Trump’s big economic announcements:

If you take it at face value, you lose on that trade. You turn around and you wait for him to walk it back, and on that day you buy. And it’s been buying ever since — that moment that he dialed it back last year set up the rally that continued for the rest of the year [which lasted] until the last couple of days.

She said the markets were now enjoying a “mini” version of the Spring 2025 rally on Wednesday following Trump’s announcement on Greenland.

Her colleague Scott Wapner dubbed it the “Art of the Threat” a few minutes later.

CNBC scored the first interview with Trump after his Greenland announcement. Trump told Joe Kernen he hammered the deal — which he said was a “little bit complex” with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. He also said it was a long-term deal.

“This is forever,” Trump said.

Here is how the three major indices closed the day:

NASDAQ: +1.18%

S&P 5oo: +1.16%

Dow Jones: +1.21%

Watch above via CNBC.

