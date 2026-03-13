‘A Lot of Fear’: Trump Admin Pressures Countries to Expel Cuban Doctors, Memo Reveals

President Donald Trump’s administration is pushing countries across the Western Hemisphere to expel Cuban doctors as part of a broader effort to weaken Havana’s communist government, according to a State Department memo uncovered on Friday by Politico.

The Feb. 23 memo to Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlines a strategy to persuade governments that rely on Cuban medical workers to cut ties with the program. In exchange, U.S. officials say they would offer support like telemedicine programs, training resources, and assistance in recruiting healthcare workers from other countries.

Per reporting from Politico’s Nahal Toosi and Eric Bazail-Eimil, Cuba’s overseas medical missions have long been a major source of revenue for the island’s government. According to the memo, roughly 19,000 Cuban healthcare professionals currently work across 16 countries in the Western Hemisphere. In some nations, the doctors account for more than one-fifth of the medical workforce.

U.S. officials believe dismantling the program could significantly weaken the Cuban government’s finances and regional influence. State Department senior official Jeremy Lewin told Politico that the missions represent a major source of funding for the regime, describing them as “one of the most pernicious examples of modern-day slavery and forced labor.”

Some governments have already begun distancing themselves from the program. Politico reported that Honduras and Jamaica recently ended longstanding medical partnerships with Cuba, while other countries are reconsidering their arrangements amid mounting pressure from Washington.

“Honestly, there’s a lot of fear,” a senior Caribbean official told the outlet, describing the difficult position many countries face as they weigh their reliance on Cuban doctors against their relationships with the United States.

The push comes as Friday reporting from The New York Times confirms that Cuban officials have held “secret” talks with the White House after weeks of Trump suggesting the U.S. could pursue what he described as a “friendly takeover” of the island.

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