Military Drone Company Tied To Trump’s Sons Announces Bizarre Merger With a ‘Golf Course Operator’

A military drone company that counts the president’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as “notable investors” has announced a bizarre merger with “golf course operator” Aureus Greenway Holdings to form one publicly traded company.

“Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. owns and operates golf course properties in Florida, including Kissimmee Bay Country Club and Remington Golf Club in the greater Orlando region,” the merger press release stated. “Following the transaction, these properties are expected to continue operations and may serve as proving grounds for Powerus precision agriculture drone systems.”

The release said that drone maker, Powerus, “builds and scales autonomous drone systems for military and commercial use in high-risk environments,” adding that the merged company will “support American drone industry dominance” through “strategic defense partnerships.”

The announcement marks just the latest military-grade drone company with ties to Eric and Don Jr. that’s targeting sales to the Trump administration.

Eric Trump posted to X last week, “Drones are the wave of the future — Proud of this company and the work that they are doing to keep America safe,” and included a link to another drone maker he invests in, Israeli company Xtend.

Donald Trump Jr. sits on the board of drone maker Unusual Machines.

Forbes reported, “Unusual Machines is at least the second company that appears to have activated an advisory board specifically to give a Trump a role” and “granting him shares worth millions—then announcing at least $15.2 million in military-linked orders, including a direct U.S. Army buy.”

In addition, Don Jr.’s investment firm 1789 Capital has taken a major stake in Anduril Industries, a defense company with a mission of “transforming defense capabilities with advanced technology.”

The U.S. Army confirmed to Forbes that it had placed an order for drones connected to Trump Jr., but Unusual Machines “did not disclose the price” of the order charged to U.S. taxpayers.

Forbes estimates Don Jr. is now worth about $500 million, while Eric’s worth is estimated at $400 million.

