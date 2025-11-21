Alyssa Farah Griffin Condemns Hypocrisy of Conservatives Calling to ‘Take Down the Rhetoric’

The View’s resident Republican, Alyssa Farah Griffin, called on her fellow conservatives to be as outraged over President Donald Trump’s heated rhetoric toward Democrats as they were over Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Trump called for six Democratic lawmakers to face execution for “seditious behavior” Thursday after they posted a video reminding troops that they have an obligation to disobey “illegal orders.”

Sarah Haines pointed out, “I find the contrast of rhetoric the problem here. When we talk about all the political violence over the past couple years — attempts on the president’s life while he was campaigning, we watched Charlie Kirk, [Nancy] Pelosi’s husband — We’ve watched all these people and over and over. We did have some people step out and say, ‘We’ve got to bring it down.’ I would argue that’s why Marjorie Taylor Greene has changed a little bit. She owned her part and said we’ve got to do better.”

Haines continued, “Here are a bunch of military veterans saying in measured tone and specifically, you do not have to obey an illegal order. Not any order you don’t like or anything else. And the answer is ‘sedition, hang them, punishable by death.’ There is a difference in tone there. We can agree to disagree on whether a video should be released or whether that’s a bad idea. Jumping to death by hanging seems like a steep jump that we really need to bring the rhetoric to a point of disagreeing civilly, having a difference of opinions. We are not mortal enemies.”

Griffin agreed, saying:

Oftentimes, in the era of Donald Trump, he says something that is outrageous and inflammatory — like the language he used in these tweets — and distracts from a very important conversation that should be had. I’ll start with what Sarah said. To so many of my friends on the right who were rightfully angry after Charlie Kirk’s assassination and talked about the need to take down the rhetoric, that matters just as much when it is the right that is ratcheting up the rhetoric. Nothing this this video should have been met with what the president put out and retweeted afterward, full stop.

