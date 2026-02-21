Bill Maher Taunts ‘Karen’ Trump Over Meltdown After Stunning Supreme Court Bloodbath

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher taunted President Donald Trump over his meltdown following the Supreme Court’s blockbuster ruling striking down his emergency tariff regime, calling the president a “Karen.”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was legendary singer and songwriter Paul Anka, who recently released his 37th studio album “Inspirations of Life and Love” and is the subject of the HBO Original documentary “Paul Anka: His Way.”

The panel guests were Rep. Lauren Boebert, Republican congresswoman who represents Colorado’s 4th district; and James Talarico, Democratic state representative from Texas who is currently running in the 2026 Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate.

Maher spent part of his monologue mocking the president’s angry press conference on the tariff decision:

BILL MAHER: The Supreme Court, you know, said they struck down his request to have emergency powers to impose tariffs. They said yes to pretty much everything he wanted to do, but here they finally said, you know what, don’t f*ck with the money. All right. Trump took it very well. I’m joking of course. He went batsh*t about it, of course, that it was a disgrace, and these f*cking courts! He’s such a Karen. You know, I mean, everything he does, he does. Everything is always, I want to speak to the manager. And the Supreme Court said, “We’re the manager.”. Uh, so, after. After this whole year of tariffs that we’ve been going through, have you been thinking to yourself, you know, why didn’t other presidents think of doing this and not confiding in Congress when their constitution says they have to? They did think of it. They thought it was illegal, so they didn’t do it. Now, the president says there are other ways he can get what he wants with the tariffs. I don’t know what they are, but… ..if you’ve ever been to Washington, D.C., and you’ve seen that majestic Supreme Court building, it’s going to make a lovely ballroom. It’s all I can tell you.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

