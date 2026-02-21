Trump Rages Into the Night at ‘Disloyal Republicans’ After Bombshell Supreme Court Smackdown

President Donald Trump raged into the night about “disloyalty” in a series of social media posts after the Supreme Court ruling that gutted the tariff authority he had claimed under an emergency powers law.

On Friday afternoon, Trump held a briefing to blast the bombshell Supreme Court decision striking down his emergency tariff regime. The 6-3 decision included Republican-appointed Chief Justice John Roberts, and Trump-appointed Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, as well as the three Democratic-appointed justices.

During that briefing, Trump lashed out at the justices with unbridled bitterness.

But he wasn’t finished there. On Friday evening, he began posting angry messages about the decision and “disloyal Republicans.”

At 7:04 PM, Trump wrote:

Those members of the Supreme Court who voted against our very acceptable and proper method of TARIFFS should be ashamed of themselves. Their decision was ridiculous but, now the adjustment process begins, and we will do everything possible to take in even more money than we were taking in before!

Later that same hour, Trump added a message singling out his appointees:

What happened today with the two United States Supreme Court Justices that I appointed against great opposition, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, whether people like it or not, never seems to happen with Democrats. They vote against the Republicans, and never against themselves, almost every single time, no matter how good a case we have. At least I didn’t appoint Roberts, who led the effort to allow Foreign Countries that have been ripping us off for years to continue to do so — But we won’t let it happen. The new TARIFFS, totally tested and accepted as Law, are on their way! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

As the night drew longer, Trump offered a final message at 10:21 PM, writing “Republicans are so disloyal to themselves! Unite, stick together, and WIN! President DJT”

