Bondi Flips Out as Dem Accuses Her of ‘Lying’ in Hearing Brawl Over Trump-Epstein Rape Accusation

Trump Attorney General Pam Bondi became enraged at a hearing when Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) flat-out accused her of “lying under oath” by citing an explosive rape accusation against President Donald Trump from the Epstein files.

The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing Wednesday entitled “Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice” at which Bondi lashed out at Democratic members and repeatedly bristled when members reclaimed their time.

Many of these exchanges were related to revelations and redactions from the latest release of Epstein files documents, including multiple claims of sexual misconduct against Trump in FBI documents.

One document contained an allegation that Trump and Jeffrey Epstein raped a girl together, from a witness who said he heard Trump brag about the crime.

During the hearing, Rep. Lieu played footage of Trump and Epstein mingling at a party, and asked Bondi about Trump.

“I want to know, were there any underage girls at that party or at any party that Trump attended with Jeffrey Epstein?” Lieu asked.

After a long pause, Bondi launched into a rebuke that included the assertion “There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime!”

That’s when Lieu accused her of lying:

REPRESENTATIVE TED LIEU (D-CA): I want to know, were there any underage girls at that party or at any party that Trump attended with Jeffrey Epstein? ATTORNEY GENERAL PAM BONDI: (LONG PAUSE) This is so ridiculous– in that they are trying to deflect from all the great things Donald Trump has done. There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime! Everyone knows that. This has been the most transparent presidency. He’s the one that asked for those files. REPRESENTATIVE TED LIEU (D-CA): (OVERTALKING BONDI) I reclaim my time. I’ve got your answer, there’s no evidence. (CHAIRMAN AND RANKING MEMBER INTERCEDE) I’m going to put up another document from a witness who called the FBI’s National Threat Center because I believe you just lied under oath. There is ample evidence in the Epstein files–. ATTORNEY GENERAL PAM BONDI: Don’t you ever accused me of a crime! REPRESENTATIVE TED LIEU (D-CA): I believe you just lie under oath and this is all on videotape. You said there’s no evidence of a crime. I’m showing you here is a witness statement–. ATTORNEY GENERAL PAM BONDI: (MUTTERS) Lying. REPRESENTATIVE TED LIEU (D-CA): –who called into the FUI’s threat operations center. He drove Donald Trump around in a limo. He overheard what Donald Trump said to Jeffrey on his cell phone. He was so angry he was going to stop the limos and hurt Donald Trump. And he met a girl who said she was raped by Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. She later had her head blown off and officers at the scene said that could not have been suicide. No one, no one at the Department of Justice interviewed this witness. You need to interview this witness immediately! Epstein should rot in hell, so should the men who patronized his operation. And as we sit here today, there are over 1,000 sex trafficking victims. And you have not held a single man accountable. Shame on you! If you had any decency, you would resign right after this hearing concludes!

Watch above via MS NOW’s Ana Cabrera Reports.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!