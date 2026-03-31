Stephen Colbert Revels in Savage Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ Protest Signs – and Picks His Favorite

Stephen Colbert reveled in the “great” anti-Trump displays at the weekend’s “No Kings” rallies, calling the movement “huge and amazing” as he zeroed in on a late-night themed protest sign that he liked the best.

On Monday’s Late Show, Colbert began by noting how the marches had taken place “all over the place” and were “enormous,” but couldn’t resist a jab at the standoff over Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding.

“Just look at the crowd we got here in New York,” the host said, flashing an image of an airport security line, adding: “Oh, that’s the TSA line at JFK.”

As the audience laughed he doubled down with a further crack at the president’s attempt to remedy the issue by deploying immigration officers to airports: “It’s surprising that the lines were so long considering all the help they got from ICE.”

Pivoting back to the rallies, Colbert continued, flashing images of locations on screen: “New York’s actual ‘No Kings’ march was huge, as were the marches. The marches in Chicago, in San Diego, Atlanta, Philly, and in Boston, Massachusetts. Look at Boston!”

The demonstrations were widespread, he noted, even reaching beyond the United States into Europe, before he quipped that the rally in London “must’ve been awkward” given the country’s monarchy.

But it was the protest messaging explicitly mocking Trump that dominated the segment.

Colbert rattled through a series of slogans drawn on to placards by protestors, including: “they came for Minnesota and we said ’ope no ya don’t.’” “Does this ass make my country look small?” “No faux king way,” “The turd reich,” and, finally, “Jimmy Kimmel has higher ratings than you.”

It was that final line, a jab often deployed in the reverse direction by President Donald Trump to attack late-night hosts, that stood out to Colbert.

“I like that one. I really like that one,” he said as the audience erupted in applause.

The host then highlighted a more elaborate visual protest that also drew cheers in the studio.

“Perhaps the most impressive of all was this inflatable Trump pooping directly onto the Constitution,” he said, as footage of the balloon played to applause. “Spectacular craftsmanship above all else.”

“Whoever made that should be proud,” he added. “One day their grandchild will ask them how they resisted the rise of American fascism.”

Watch above via CBS.

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