House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Robert Garcia (D-CA) called BS on Rep. Nancy Mace’s (R-SC) claim that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was “screaming” and “unhinged” in her closed-door deposition.

Secretary Clinton underwent 6 hours of closed-door questioning on Thursday (briefly stopping when Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) leaked a photo to pro-MAGA figure Benny Johnson) in a deposition she had hoped would be public testimony instead.

It was former President Bill Clinton’s turn to testify on Friday morning, but first, the committee held a press conference outside the site of the deposition in Chappaqua.

Rep. Mace told reporters that Sec. Clinton was “screaming” as she was asked “pointed questions by Mace. When pressed by a reporter, she said “She was unhinged. I hope that President Clinton is less unhinged today than his wife was yesterday. You’ll see it.”

Mace made her claim during the majority portion of the presser. When Democrats took the podium, a reporter asked Garcia to respond to the allegation, and Garcia demanded the immediate release of the deposition video “unedited”:

REPORTER: Thank you, member. Just a short time ago, your Republican colleagues said that there was some type of exchange yesterday with the secretary where she was screaming. What is your characterization of what happened? REP. ROBERT GARCIA (D-CA): I hope that the Republicans release the actual video unedited immediately! Because to say that the secretary was screaming, I think is beyond a mischaracterization. What happened yesterday was a disgrace! To be asking about UFOs, Pizzagate, conspiracy theories. You yourself are going to see the types of questions that she was asked to defend her husband, not directly to her, not information about her. I think it’s, I think. Then need to release the videos right now, you should all be let in, in this immediately.

Watch above via Pool.

