DHS Posts Gross Picture of Agent’s Finger Allegedly Bitten Off by Anti-ICE Protester

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said the protests against ICE and Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis have gotten so chaotic that protesters are now apparently biting the fingers off of federal officers.

McLaughlin shared a couple of unsettling pictures on X on Saturday afternoon, including one where a Homeland Security agent’s right ring finger is bloody and mutilated.

The spokeswoman said the agent’s finger was “bit off” by one of two “rioters” she took a picture of, although she did not mention which of the men allegedly attacked the agent.

“He will lose his finger,” McLaughlin said.

She included another image showing the agent’s severed finger inside a plastic cup at a hospital.

Her post came just a few hours after 37-year-old protester Alex Pretti — identified by Minnesota Star Tribune — was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent on Saturday morning in Minneapolis. That shooting sparked more protests against immigration agents, adding to several protests that have already taken place this month after the shooting death of Renee Good by ICE.

Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino told reporters that Pretti “approached” agents with a 9 mm handgun while they were attempting to apprehend a violent illegal immigrant from Ecuador.

“The agents attempted to disarm the individual, but he violently resisted. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers a Border Patrol agent fired defensive shots,” Bovino said.

He added a moment later, “The suspect also had two loaded magazines and no accessible ID. This looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

During a different press conference, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) urged President Donald Trump to abort his crackdown on illegal immigration in Minnesota following the shooting.

Fox News reporter Steve Harrigan reported from the streets of Minneapolis soon after and said the tear gas that immigration agents were using was “completely ineffective” at getting protesters to comply. He said it was only leading to “more turmoil.”

