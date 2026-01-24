Ex-ICE Boss Slams Frey and Waltz for Subverting Trump Administration — ‘Outrageous Conduct’ Not Seen Since Civil War

Former ICE Acting Director Jonathan Fahey skewered Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) for their “subversion effort” to derail President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigrants, saying it is “outrageous conduct” that has not been seen since the Civil War.

Fahey shared his disgust with the Democratic politicians on Fox News on Saturday afternoon. He joined Jon Scott on Fox Report soon after Frey called on Trump to remove ICE and Border Patrol agents from the state, following the shooting of a 37-year-old man earlier in the day.

Fox News played footage of Frey saying the anti-ICE protests in his state have been “peaceful” and “embody the very principles” of what it means to be an American.

Fahey scoffed at Frey’s description, saying it was “just plain wrong” and that he has been actively making it harder for federal agents to do their jobs.

He said:

[Frey’s] talking about our democracy. Well, part of our democracy is we have elections and we pass laws, and the Executive branch enforces the laws. And he’s using his authority to prevent the law from being enforced. It’s a complete subversion effort by him and Governor Walz — the likes of which we have not seen probably since the Civil War — where the state is basically saying, ‘Hey, this is a no-go zone for immigration law enforcement.’ And both Walz and Frey have said that, and that’s remarkable. The president not only to has a responsibility just for the immigration law, but for all laws in general to not let that stand.

Fahey added, “You can’t have a state, you can’t have a politician, and you can’t have some activists decide what federal laws get enforced and where they get enforced. It’s really outrageous conduct.”

He was the acting ICE director for two weeks during President Trump’s first term, from late 2020 to early 2021.

His comments come a few hours after a protester was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent. The man was identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti by the Minnesota Star Tribune and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said he was a “lawful gun owner.”

The shooting led to more anti-ICE and anti-Border Patrol protests in the streets of Minneapolis — which have already been chaotic in recent weeks, following the shooting death of protestor Renee Good earlier this month.

Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino told reporters on Saturday afternoon that Pretti “approached” agents with a 9 mm gun while they were apprehending a violent illegal immigrant from Ecuador.

“The suspect also had two loaded magazines and no accessible ID,” Bovino said. “This looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!