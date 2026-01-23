FBI Director Kash Patel Purges Agents Tied to Past Trump Probes, MS NOW Reports

FBI Director Kash Patel has reportedly cleared out senior figures at the bureau who had ties to investigations into President Donald Trump.

Senior field office leaders in Atlanta and New Orleans have reportedly been removed, along with the acting assistant director overseeing the New York field office, multiple people briefed on the matter told MS NOW on Friday, while as many as six agents in Miami were reportedly forced out because of their involvement in the FBI’s classified documents search at Mar-a-Lago.

Other agents pushed out were tied to the Biden-era “Arctic Frost” inquiry into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the network’s report added.

The precise number of departures remains unclear, and an FBI spokesperson did not respond to questions posed by MS NOW journalists Ken Dilanian and Carol Leonnig.

News of the alleged ousters broke just hours after former special counsel Jack Smith testified on Capitol Hill, defending his handling of the Trump investigations even as Republican lawmakers accused him of bias and Trump publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate him.

According to MS NOW, the FBI Agents Association already cautioned that firing agents without evidence of misconduct violates longstanding norms, a warning that appears to have been dismissed.

Some previously dismissed agents, including former acting director Brian Driscoll, are now suing, Dilanian and Leonnig reported.

