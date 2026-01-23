Few Are Spared as Trump Unleashes Dozens of Truth Social Posts in Post-Davos Midnight Barrage

President Donald Trump launched a midnight social media barrage on Thursday night into Friday after he returned from the World Economic Forum, attacking lawmakers, touting his success in securing the TikTok deal, and resurrecting previous grievances.

Trump fired off more than 70 posts and reposts between 12:40 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. ET in a flurry that came just hours after flying back to Washington from Davos, Switzerland, where he had laid down a framework for acquiring parts of Greenland and signed the charter for his new Board of Peace for Gaza.

The lengthy stream of reposted clips included videos and commentary from supporters, while original posts took aim at opponents and touted his recent successes.

In one original post from earlier in the night, later reshared, Trump claimed credit for saving TikTok via a new U.S.-based joint venture, touting the platform will “now be owned by a group of Great American Patriots and Investors” while thanking China’s President Xi Jinping for “approving” the deal.

In another, he jokingly mused whether he should have “invoked” NATO’s Article 5 pact of collective defense to secure the southern border.

He also took aim at familiar opponents, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, whose attendance in Davos had prompted a war of words with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He posted that Newsom had “made a mockery of himself” as he trashed the governor’s leadership, then shared a video of Elon Musk ripping the Democrat.

Familiar targets Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz were not spared from the onslaught as he shared clips of YouTuber Nick Shirley confronting the congresswoman and speaking about her on a podcast.

Trump’s feed then devolved into repetition and grievance, reposting Fox News clips, Joe Rogan snippets, images of magazine spreads following his European stop, and repeated claims that the 2020 election was “stolen.”

He promoted content from UFC chief Dana White, who claimed that 2024 presidential rival Kamala Harris only won in states without voter ID laws.

Some of the posting spree mirrored an earlier online criticism made in Davos of Europe, where Trump had repeated past warnings that the continent was “not recognizable” anymore. The president promoted several posts arguing that “Europe is being conquered” and a clip from right-wing Dutch activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek arguing the “Great Replacement theory is no longer a theory.”

Elsewhere, he promoted praise for his administration and the trailer for the upcoming documentary about the first lady, Melania.

