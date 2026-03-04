Hegseth Lashes Out at Media Because Americans Killed Are ‘Front Page News’ — to Make Trump ‘Look Bad’

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth lashed out at the news media for making tragic deaths in the Iran war “front page news” to make President Donald Trump “look bad.”

Since Trump announced that the United States was in the process of attacking Iran, at least six American servicemembers have been killed in the fighting. Iranian counterstrikes have continued throughout the region, including on U.S. assets.

Hegseth held a joint press conference for the Pentagon press corps on Wednesday morning, which he opened with a hyperbolic ode to the “death and destruction” being wrought by U.S. air power.

But in one section of his remarks, Hegseth accused the “fake news” of trying to “make the president look bad” by prominently reporting on American deaths that he described as “when a few drones get through, or something tragic happens.”

The latter may also have been a reference to the strike that allegedly killed over 150 children and is “under investigation”:

SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH: This is not a mission-accomplished situation. This is simply a reality check. The combination of U.S. And Israeli intelligence and combat power will control Iran and will control it soon. Sure, Iran will still be able to shoot some missiles and still be to launch one-way attack drones at civilian targets, and their proxies will attempt to attack our embassies, bases and soft targets. They are terrorists, after all. And they need to target civilians because they can’t fight toe-to-toe. But we will find them, and we will kill them. This is what the fake news misses. We’ve taken control of Iran’s airspace and waterways without boots on the ground. We control their fate. But when a few drones get through or tragic things happen, it’s front-page news. I get it, the press only wants to make the president look bad, but try for once to report the reality. The terms of this war will be set by us at every step. As I said Monday, the mission is laser-focused. Obliterate Iran’s missiles and drones and facilities that produce them, annihilate its Navy and critical security infrastructure, and sever their pathway to nuclear weapons. Iran will never possess a nuclear bomb, not on our watch. And this is why President Trump’s moral clarity on Iran today is so vital.

