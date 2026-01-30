‘Horrifying,’ ‘Deserved,’ ‘Outrageous’: Political World Rocked by Stunning Arrest of Don Lemon
The political world was rocked on Friday morning by the arrest of former CNN star Don Lemon by federal agents in connection with a protest that saw its participants storm a Minneapolis church during a Sunday service.
In a statement, Lemon’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, revealed that he had been taken into custody in Los Angeles on Thursday evening.
“Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done,” asserted Lowell. “The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable. There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work.”
Once inside the church with the protesters, Lemon conducted an adversarial interview with lead pastor Jonathan Parnell.
“There’s a constitution and a First Amendment to freedom of speech, and freedom to assemble and protest,” insisted Lemon after Parnell condemned the demonstration. Afterwards, a number of conservatives, including President Donald Trump, suggested that the left-wing commentator ought to face legal consequences for his actions.
After federal authorities obliged the president on Thursday night, conservatives and liberals weighed in on the development with varied reactions.
“This is outrageous and cannot stand. The First Amendment is under attack in America!” declared Jim Acosta, another former CNN personality.
The Atlantic‘s Jemele Hill was similarly appalled.
“They arrested Don Lemon. This is horrifying. I don’t care what your political beliefs or leanings are, what journalism outlet you represent, this absolutely cannot stand,” she argued.
Eric Daugherty of RightLine News saw it differently.
“LMFAO! Couldn’t happen to a more deserving faux ‘journalist’ who helped terrorize women and children. TIME TO PROSECUTE!” wrote Daugherty.
Megyn Kelly concurred with Daugherty — and rebuked those defending Lemon.
“For those saying this is criminalizing journalism, journalists don’t get a pass when breaking the law just bc they have a mic,” submitted Kelly. “If I accompanied ppl storming an abortion clinic harassing/scaring/’traumatizing’ the crying women while saying ‘But I’m a reporter!’ I would absolutely have been charged under any Dem admin.”
But wait, there’s much, much more:
— —
New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"
Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!
Comments
↓ Scroll down for comments ↓