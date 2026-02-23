Jared Kushner’s Ambassador Dad Banned From Meeting French Officials After Skipping Meeting

U.S. Ambassador to France Charles Kushner, the father of Jared Kushner, has been barred from access to members of the French government after he failed to show up for a meeting to discuss the Trump administration’s reaction to the death of Quentin Deranque earlier this month.

Deranque, a right-wing activist, passed away from injuries he sustained at a demonstration on February 12. The U.S. State Department highlighted the tragedy in a post submitting that “Violent radical leftism is on the rise and its role in Quentin Deranque’s death demonstrates the threat it poses to public safety,” and Undersecretary for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers said it demonstrated “why we treat political violence – terrorism – so harshly.”

French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said over the weekend that he would summon the older Kushner to discuss the administration’s reaction to discuss the comments. On Monday, Barrot moved to ban Kushner for failing to appear for the meeting.

“In light of this apparent failure to grasp the basic requirements of the ambassadorial mission and the honour of representing one’s country, [Barrot] has requested that he no longer be allowed direct access to members of the French government,” his ministry said in a statement on the matter. “It remains, of course, possible for Ambassador Charles Kushner to carry out his duties and present himself at the Quai d’Orsay, so that we may hold the diplomatic discussions needed to smooth over the irritants that can inevitably arise in a friendship spanning 250 years.”

Kushner cited personal commitments as the reason for his absence.

President Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate his son-in-law’s father — whom he called “a tremendous business leader philanthropist, & dealmaker” — for the position in a Truth Social post last November. Kushner was convicted of tax evasion and witness tampering in 2005.

