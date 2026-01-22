Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Thursday that there have been multiple arrests of people allegedly involved in organizing a viral church protest in Minnesota has been arrested.

“Minutes ago at my direction, [Homeland Security Investigations] and [FBI] agents executed an arrest in Minnesota,” Bondi posted to X on Thursday morning.

She identified lawyer Nekima Levy Armstrong as the person arrested over the protest, which quickly drew attention due to Don Lemon’s involvement. Lemon filmed the protesters and entered the church himself, leading President Donald Trump to push potential legal consequences.

“So far, we have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota,” Bondi wrote. “We will share more updates as they become available. Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP.”

Bondi later announced a second arrest, this time of Chauntyll Louisa Allen, a St. Paul school board member and local organizer.

“UPDATE: A second arrest has been made at my direction. Chauntyll Louisa Allen has been taken into custody,” Bondi wrote about the second arrest. “More to come. WE WILL PROTECT OUR HOUSES OF WORSHIP.”

The president referred to protesters who disrupted the church service as “insurrectionists” in a Truth Social post.

“Just watched footage of the Church Raid in Minnesota by the agitators and insurrectionists. These people are professionals! No person acts the way they act. They are highly trained to scream, rant, and rave, like lunatics, in a certain manner, just like they are doing,” he wrote.

The DOJ previously said they were investigating service disruption at Cities Church in St. Paul. Protesters alleged that a pastor at the church is also an ICE official.

The protest was part of demonstrations in the state against ICE following an agent shooting and killing 37-year-old mother Renee Good earlier this month.

Footage from the scene shows Good partially blocking a roadway while agents ordered her to get out of the vehicle. Good eventually begins moving her car and an ICE agent fired multiple rounds.

ICE officials have insisted Good used her vehicle as a weapon and the agent in question acted in self defense. Local officials like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) have rejected this narrative and called for ICE to leave his city.

This story has been updated.

