‘Wow!’ Ex-Trump Lawyer Floors CNN Anchor as He Savages ‘Demented’ Trump in Searing Hit on His Sanity

Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb blew CNN anchor Erin Burnett away with a searing denunciation of President Donald Trump in which he tore apart his “demented” former boss over his performance in Davos.

Trump delivered a lengthy and rambling speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday. The president spoke for well over an hour, dropping a familiar mixture of falsehoods, exaggerations, attacks on allies and enemies alike, and wild asides.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN’s OutFront, Burnett drew a scorching response when she asked Cobb about Trump’s threat of prosecutions over his false “rigged election” claims:

BURNETT: So, Ty, Trump obviously is in Davos. He was — you know, he got there and he gave a speech. And in that speech, which was obviously predominantly about things like Greenland, he decided to bring up other grievances, including his false statements about the 2020 election. Here he is

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The rigged election. Everybody now knows that. They found out people will soon be prosecuted for what they did.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BURNETT: So, you know, all eyes are on Trump at this crucial moment, right? Because of Greenland, right? Let’s just be honest. There was not a single person in, you know, in world leadership not watching what he said. And that was something that he chose to say in that moment.

You think it’s significant?

COBB: Oh, yes. I mean, you know, he can’t get into a sentence without raising a grievance. And he can’t get in, get into a sentence and find his way out without either you know, asserting some revenge based point, you know, some fantasy, delusional fantasy such as the alleged rigged election, which Bill Barr made clear to him was not the case before having to resign because of the coup that Trump wanted. You know, he and or without drawing glory to himself, suggesting that, you know, he ended eight plus wars. You know, nobody knows what they were. You know, this is — this is a — this is a man who is who is

demented, and his narcissism has run amok. And I don’t think there’s anybody outside the boundaries of the United States who believes for a second that Trump is saying at this stage of the game and those in the United States are merely in denial or so invested in him, they can’t — they can’t accept what their lying eyes tell them

BURNETT: Wow! Powerful words. Ty, thank you.

COBB: Including physicians, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, one of our, you know, leading cardiologists in the country who’s a frequent CNN guest, you know, calling on Congress to have hearings on his fitness.