Fox News All But Ignores Its OWN POLL Showing Trump’s Approval Cratering

Fox News published a new poll that is devastating to President Donald Trump — and is burying it on air.

The survey, released this week by Fox’s own data division, shows Trump at his highest disapproval rating of either term. Fifty-nine percent of voters disapprove of his job performance, while just 41% approve. His standing on the issues driving the current political environment is even weaker: Only 36% approve of his handling of Iran, 34% approve of his handling of the economy, and just 28% approve of his handling of inflation.

These are not marginal dips or arguable data points — they describe a president losing the broader electorate at a moment defined by economic strain and an active military conflict. That the findings come from Fox’s own polling operation, one of the more credible in the business, makes them harder to wave away, not easier.

Coverage of the poll reflects a clear divide in how those numbers are being treated across cable news.

SnapStream transcript data, which is not exact but serves as a reliable indicator of editorial emphasis, shows the Fox poll has been referenced roughly 13 times on CNN and about 20 times on MS NOW since its release. On Fox News, the same poll has appeared only a handful of times, typically without sustained discussion of what the findings actually indicate about Trump’s political standing. That gap is an editorial decision, and the most plausible explanation for it is the same one that has explained Fox’s coverage choices for the better part of a decade: Trump doesn’t like it, and Fox knows it.

The most illustrative example came during Bret Baier’s interview with House Speaker Mike Johnson. Baier introduced the numbers plainly and acknowledged that they were “tough” and “real” — a moment of candor that briefly aligned the segment with the actual weight of the data. Johnson responded with a familiar political deflection, pointing to gas prices and airport delays, expressing confidence that the Iran conflict would resolve soon, and pivoting toward legislative accomplishments.

What followed was notable for what Baier chose not to do. He offered a single interjection — “And about the war” — but never pressed Johnson on the distance between his sunny forecasting and the numbers sitting in front of both of them. The poll functioned as a setup rather than a subject, and the segment moved on without seriously testing any of the explanations Johnson offered. That exchange, compressed into a few minutes of television, is about as clear a picture as you will find of how Fox has handled its own findings across the board.

Fox’s polling operation has maintained genuine credibility across the industry precisely because it has historically produced results that do not simply track Republican messaging. That reputation is part of what gives these numbers their weight — and what makes the usual escape routes unavailable. The network conducted this poll, published it, and attached its brand to the results. The only remaining option is to limit the findings to a brief line item and hope the news cycle moves on before the audience has time to absorb what they actually show.

Trump’s own reaction captures the divide at the center of the story. He has dismissed Fox’s numbers while pointing to his overwhelming support among MAGA voters — a claim that is accurate within its narrow frame and deeply incomplete in the way that matters politically. What the poll actually shows is a coalition that remains intense but limited, with meaningful erosion among independents and softening support among Republicans who exist outside the MAGA label. That broader movement is what produces the record disapproval number, and it is the part of the story with the most consequence as the country moves toward a midterm environment.

Fox’s viewers, who represent the largest cable news audience in the country, are hearing relatively little about it — not because the information doesn’t exist, but because the network that produced it has decided, in effect, that it doesn’t quite rise to the level of news.

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