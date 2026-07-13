‘That is Quite a Statistic!’ Fox News Anchor Stunned By American Muslims’ Support for Hamas in New Poll

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin was clearly unsettled on Monday after his colleague Mike Emanuel reported 44% of American Muslims have a favorable view of Hamas, according to a new survey from Pew Research.

Emanuel shared that stunning figure while Melugin was co-hosting America’s Newsroom.

“That is quite a statistic, Mike,” Melugin reacted.

Pew’s survey was released on July 9, showing Muslim citizens were far more likely to support Hamas than Americans from different faiths. Only 8% of Catholics and 2% of Jews said they backed Hamas, while various Protestant divisions were between 6-17% support.

American Muslims weren’t big fans of Israelis or the Israeli government, either. Pew found 26% of American Muslims had a favorable view of Israelis and 12% had a favorable view of the Israeli government, compared to 78% who had a favorable view of the Palestinians. Muslims showed the least support for Israelis and the Israeli government out of all the religious groups, as well as those who identified as “unaffiliated.”

Pew’s survey found Israel’s standing among Americans — especially young Americans — has slipped in the past few years.

“U.S. adults under 30 express much more favorable views of the Palestinian people (58%) than of the Israeli people (32%),” Pew said in its report.

The report also showed both Democrats and Republicans have a worse view of Israel than they did in 2022, one year before Hamas terrorists slaughtered about 1,200 people and took hundreds of hostages to Gaza.

Republicans in 2022 had a 77% favorable view of Israelis, compared to 65% now; 62% of Dems had a favorable view of Israelis in 2022, compared to 43% in 2026.

“The youngest Democrats are slightly more likely to view Hamas than the Israeli government favorably,” Pew added. “The opposite is true among older Democrats. However, Democrats of all ages have slightly more positive views of the Palestinian Authority than of the Israeli government.”

Pew conducted its poll between May 4-17; it had 12,574 respondents.

Watch above.

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