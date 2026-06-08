Maddow Gleefully Dunks on Trump for Getting Booed During National Anthem: ‘Just Kinda Smiled Through It’ 

MS NOW’s Rachel Maddow could not get enough of New York Knicks fans booing President Donald Trump on Monday night.

Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, which hosted its first Finals game in 27 years. This year’s series features a rematch of the 1999 Finals, as the Knicks face the San Antonio Spurs. During the national anthem, the president was shown on the Jumbotron and on TV screens at home, and fans rained down boos upon him as he saluted the flag. Before the game, fans also booed Trump’s motorcade as it headed toward the Garden, and Maddow was all too happy to show that clip as well – twice, stating:

Do you want to see the warm, warm welcome the president of the United States got tonight when he decided to pretend to be a basketball fan [laughing] because he wanted to go to the NBA Finals in New York tonight? Do you want to see how much New Yorkers appreciated Donald Trump making them all come to the game hours early, forcing everyone to go through tons of extra screening, forcing New York City to cancel the public, free viewing parties they had planned outside Madison Square Garden, just specifically, so Trump could be there in person, even though he’s only ever talked trash about the NBA and doesn’t appear to have been an actual fan at all, at least for decades? Do you want to see the big, warm New York welcome that actual Knicks fans gave him when he arrived at the venue tonight?

Maddow rolled a clip of the president’s motorcade arriving and reacted, “When they’re waving at you with just one finger, it doesn’t mean the same as another kind of wave. She then went on to note that in 2024, Trump received just 17% of the vote in Manhattan.

“Not 70%, 17%,” she said. “Do you want to see him arriving at the garden one more time? Just one more time? Here it is.”

She played the motorcade snippet again before playing the image of the president being booed at the game.

“This was him being booed inside the venue when people spotted him during the national anthem,” the host said.

“Just kinda smile through it,” Maddow said before mimicking Trump. “‘Maybe they have a nickname for me that has an ‘oo’ sound in the middle of it. Maybe that’s what that is.'”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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