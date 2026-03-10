Drop Site Reporter Goes All In On Oct 7th Rape Trutherism In Shock Attack on CNN Anchor

Drop Site reporter Ryan Grim attacked CNN anchor Jake Tapper this week after Tapper shared a post calling his controversial website “terror propaganda and fake news.”

The exchange kicked off late last week when Drop Site posted on its official X account, “No independent human rights organization — not the UN, not HRW, not Amnesty — has confirmed a single rape on October 7. Rahm Emanuel (2028 hopeful), like Governor Pritzker, is still using the atrocity propaganda to explain Israel’s mass murder of tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians.”

Pseudonymous commentator and writer AG Hamilton then shared a screenshot of that tweet and a graphic witness testimony of a rape on Oct 7th and wrote, “On the left is 10/7 Nova survivor Yuval Sharvit, who lost her husband that day, describing the rape she witnessed. On the right is Ryan Grim’s terror propaganda and fake news site denying that there were any rapes on 10/7.” Tapper then shared AG Hamilton’s post to his feed.

On the left is 10/7 Nova survivor Yuval Sharvit, who lost her husband that day, describing the rape she witnessed. On the right is Ryan Grim's terror propaganda and fake news site denying that there were any rapes on 10/7 pic.twitter.com/OuI2ceya26 — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 8, 2026

On Monday, Grim then targeted Tapper with a lengthy post, beginning, “I don’t know why, but @jaketapper has never corrected his now demonstrably false reporting on 10/7 sexual violence. Instead, he’s out here sharing a ludicrous post that calls Drop Site ‘terror propaganda’ and a ‘fake news site denying that there were any rapes on 10/7.’”

“First of all, we don’t say there were definitively zero. We say there is no credible evidence of any. Not a single independent investigation has turned up a single instance. If one eventually does, we will of course report it,” Grim adds before going on to attack Tapper’s past reporting surrounding Oct 7th.

I don't know why, but @jaketapper has never corrected his now demonstrably false reporting on 10/7 sexual violence. Instead, he's out here sharing a ludicrous post that calls Drop Site "terror propaganda" and a "fake news site denying that there were any rapes on 10/7." First… pic.twitter.com/6TlP9Cb0ah — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) March 9, 2026

Notably, Amnesty International and the UN both concluded that rape and sexual violence were committed during Hamas’s attack on southern Israel. In July of 2025, the UN Secretary General released a report saying, “My Special Representative also found reasonable grounds to believe that sexual violence occurred during the attacks of 7 October 2023 in multiple locations, including rape and gang rape. Several fully naked or partially naked bodies from the waist down were recovered – mostly women – with hands tied, who had been shot multiple times, often in the head. Although circumstantial, such a pattern of undressing and restraining of victims may be indicative of some forms of sexual violence,” concluded the report.

Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) Pramila Patten released her findings a few months earlier in March and explained why specific instances were not made public. She concluded at the time:

Based on the information it gathered, the mission team found clear and convincing information that sexual violence, including rape, sexualized torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment has been committed against hostages and has reasonable grounds to believe that such violence may be ongoing against those still held in captivity. In line with a survivor/victim-centered approach, findings are conveyed in generic terms and details are not revealed.

Amnesty International also released a similar finding in December 2025 in a 171-page report. The New York Times reported on Amnesty’s findings at the time:

It concluded that the Palestinian armed groups, and to a lesser extent some unaffiliated citizens, had perpetrated inhumane acts in a “systematic attack directed against a civilian population,” including murder, “extermination,” imprisonment, enforced disappearance, torture, rape and other forms of sexual violence.

Grim went on to try to discredit the witness testimony that AG Hamilton shared. The statement from Yuval Sharvit read:

The girl who was injured in the car next to me was dragged out by the terrorists. She begged whoever was in the car with her to help her, but he was trapped. She started screaming as they ripped her clothes off. The three terrorists raped her. I’ve never heard screams like that in my life, and the terrorists sounded like they were drinking a cocktail at beach. When they finished they fired an RPG at her car, burned her. After everything she went through, she was burned alive.

Grim tried to rebut the claim, writing:

The case he’s citing here below has no corroboration and on the face of it stretches credulity. Tapper is sharing a post from a witness who claims several militants pulled a woman out of a car and “the terrorists sounded like they were drinking a cocktail at the beach. When they finished, they fired an RPG at her car and burned her.” So according to Tapper here, the victim was put back in a car and after that, they fired an RPG at the car and burned it. Think about that. It’s utterly preposterous. They fired an RPG at a woman in a car from point-blank range? Wouldn’t that also blow them up too? And they did all this with IDF helicopters bearing down on them? It’s an impossibly absurd scenario, but to Tapper it’s conclusive proof. Tapper finds that not just credible, but credible enough to call another news outlet “fake news” and “terror propaganda.”

While Tapper simply shared the statement and offered no additional context or reporting on it, many of Grim’s critics were quick to point to videos of Hamas militants firing RPG’s at cars in close proximity to themselves.

Drop Site News founder and Hamas stenographer Ryan Grim, under fire for lying to deny rapes, is now ranting to @jaketapper about how absurdly preposterous and impossibly inconceivable it is that Hamas would… fire an RPG at a car on Oct. 7. pic.twitter.com/3lyr9019HV pic.twitter.com/AZBHPizEJ5 — Gilead Ini (@GileadIni) March 10, 2026

Many of the replies to Grim’s post also noted that many left-leaning outlets, from the Guardian to Haaretz, concluded in their own investigations that rapes and sexual assaults took place on Oct 7th. “Evidence points to systematic use of rape and sexual violence by Hamas in 7 October attacks,” read a Guardian headline in Jan of 2024, for example.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!