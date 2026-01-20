MS NOW’s O’Donnell Accuses Trump of Having ‘Shattered Brain’ After Bonkers Letter to Norway

MS NOW host Lawrence O’Donnell accused President Donald Trump of having a “shattered brain” over the unhinged letter he sent to Norway blaming his failure to win the Nobel Prize for his threats to seize Greenland.

Trump sent a letter to Norway on Monday bitterly complaining that he no longer feels “an obligation to think purely of Peace” because “your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS.”

The prize is not awarded by the Kingdom of Norway and Trump has not “stopped 8 wars PLUS.”

On Monday night’s edition of MSNBC’s The Last Word, O’Donnell used that letter as “more evidence of cognitive decline.”

He also suggested Trump doesn’t know that Norway and Denmark are two different places:

O`DONNELL: “This is too stupid even for him.”

Those are the words of Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, in her social media reaction to Donald Trump’s latest proof that he is unfit to serve as president of the United States. Mary Trump was reacting to Donald Trump’s social media post of a message to the prime minister of Norway in which Donald Trump in what appears to be more evidence of cognitive decline, possibly cognitive collapse, says that because the country of Norway did not give him the Nobel Peace Prize, even though the country of Norway has nothing to do with choosing Nobel Prize winners. Donald Trump is now even more eager to take Greenland away from Denmark, which Donald Trump might not know is actually a different country from Norway. Those are two different countries.

Donald Trump’s stone-cold ignorance has been a defining characteristic of his entire public life. And so, it is possible Donald Trump has never known that Norway and Denmark are two separate countries. Donald Trump might think that Denmark is the capital of Norway or the other way around. Or maybe he once knew they were separate countries, but now his 79-year-old increasingly shattered brain can no longer hold on to facts like that.

The Greenland thing is and always has been a Trump diversionary tactic. Trump is no more serious about it now than he was the first time he mentioned it over six years ago.

Six years from now, Donald Trump will have done nothing.

Donald Trump is never going to do anything in Greenland. He’s not going to buy the place. He`s not going to invade the place. He’s not — but he is going to talk about Greenland every day that he can because the American news media cannot resist saturation coverage of such a simple issue. And every bit of coverage of Greenland is not coverage of the Epstein files, as we will be covering tonight.

More than 99 percent of the Epstein files Donald Trump is now illegally hiding. We will be covering that story tonight. And every news mention of Greenland is not coverage of what Donald Trump’s invasion forces did not change in Venezuela, where the regime that was in power before Donald Trump’s invasion remains in power tonight.

And every moment of coverage of Greenland is not coverage of Donald Trump’s invasion forces in Minneapolis and other parts of the country that did not vote for Donald Trump. Donald Trump’s treasury secretary, who is by far the most incompetent treasury secretary in history, once again faced Sunday morning questions yesterday that he just could not answer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KRISTEN WELKER, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: If the United States were to take Greenland by force, how would that be different than Russia’s annexation of Crimea?

SCOTT BESSENT, TREASURY SECRETARY: Look, I believe that the Europeans will understand that this is best for Greenland, best for Europe, and best for the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That man is going to spend the rest of his life claiming that he saved us from Donald Trump’s worst impulses. Marco Rubio will do the same thing. Most Trump cabinet members will be claiming that for the rest of their lives.