‘A Deal is a Deal’: EU President Questions Trump’s Trustworthiness After Reneging on Tariff Deal

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned President Donald Trump that imposing further tariffs on European countries for refusing to back his Greenland takeover would be seen as reneging on their previous trade agreements and a signal that he cannot be trusted to keep his word.

Trump has sparked anger across Europe with his continued threats to acquire Greenland, including by military force if necessary. Over the weekend, he threatened a new 10% tariff on eight European countries starting in February and escalating to 25% in June if Greenland does not become a part of the U.S.

“When it comes to the security of the Arctic region, Europe is fully committed, and we share the objectives of the United States in this regard. For instance, our EU member Finland, one of the newest NATO members, is selling its first icebreakers to the United States,” von der Leyen said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“And this shows that we have the capability right here in the ice, so to speak. It shows that our northern NATO members have Arctic-ready forces right now, and above all, that Arctic security can only be achieved together. And this is why the proposed additional tariffs are a mistake, especially between longstanding allies,” she continued, adding:

The European Union and the United States have agreed to a trade deal last July, and in politics, as in business, a deal is a deal. And when friends shake hands, it must mean something. Ladies and gentlemen, we consider the people of the United States not just our allies but our friends. And plunging us into a downward spiral would only aid the very adversaries we are both committed to keeping out of the strategic landscape. So our response will be unflinching, united, and proportional.

