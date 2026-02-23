Netflix Boss Ted Sarandos Brushes Off Trump’s Demand He Fire Board Member Susan Rice or ‘Pay the Consequences

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has dismissed a demand from President Donald Trump that he fire former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice from the streaming giant’s board or “pay the consequences.”

Sarandos brushed off the president’s threat as Netflix closes in on a merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

“He likes to do a lot of things on social media,” Sarandos told BBC Radio 4’s Today on Monday.

He added: “This is a business deal. It’s not a political deal. This deal is run by the Department of Justice in the U.S. and regulators throughout Europe and around the world.”

Sarandos’s comments came two days after Trump posted on Truth Social: “Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences. She’s got no talent or skills – Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what???”

It came after Laura Loomer posted a video clip of Rice attacking companies that she sees as bowing to Trump. Rice — who served as national security advisor and U.N. ambassador to the during Barack Obama’s administration, as well as the director of Joe Biden’s Domestic Policy Council — said those organizations will be “held accountable” once Dems are back in power.

