President Donald Trump’s latest pardon got brutal marks in a new poll that showed almost seven to one disapproval of one pardon — with twice as many Trump voters opposing it as supporting it.

Trump has faced criticism for pardoning former president of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez, who was sentenced to 45 years in prison for drug trafficking. The pardon comes as Trump wages a deadly campaign against alleged Venezuelan drug boats — including one strike in which the survivors were ordered to be killed.

But according to a new Economist/YouGov Poll taken December 5-8, that’s not even his most unpopular pardon. Respondents were also asked about Trump’s pardon of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) and convicted fraudster David Gentile. Respondents were asked:

Last week President Trump pardoned former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who in 2024 was convicted of drug trafficking and sentenced to 45 years in prison. Do you approve or disapprove of this pardon?

President Trump pardoned Texas Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar and his wife, who had been charged with accepting $600,000 in bribes. Do you approve or disapprove of this pardon?

President Trump commuted the sentence of David Gentile, who had been convicted of a $1.6 billion financial fraud and had served two weeks of a seven-year prison sentence. Do you approve or disapprove of this commutation?

The results were a disaster for Trump:

What do Americans think about Trump’s recent uses of the pardon power? Far more disapprove than approve

66% disapprove and 15% approve of the pardon of Texas Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar and his wife, who had been charged with accepting $600,000 in bribes

66% disapprove and 13% approve of the pardon of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who in 2024 was convicted of drug trafficking and sentenced to 45 years in prison

67% disapprove and 11% approve of the commutation of the sentence of David Gentile, who had been convicted of a $1.6 billion financial fraud and had served two weeks of a seven-year prison sentence

Even among Trump voters, all three of these pardons were overwhelmingly opposed — 46 percent to 23 percent for Gentile, 49 percent to 28 percent for Cuellar, and 51 percent to 23 percent for Hernandez.