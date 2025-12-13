Jim Acosta Rips Media For Ignoring Trump Rally Rant: ‘That’s Naked Racism!’

Podcast host and independent journalist Jim Acosta ripped the media’s focus on President Donald Trump going “off message” at his rally instead of his “nakedly racist” rants about African nations and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) .

Trump held a rally at Pennsylvania’s Mount Airy Casino Resort on Tuesday night, during which a laughing Trump admitted and expanded on the 2018 rant in which he decried migrants from predominantly Black “sh*thole” countries and praised those from overwhelmingly White ones.

He also renewed his attacks on Rep. Omar with a rant that included cracks about her “turban.”

On Wednesday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, Acosta blasted the media for not focusing more on the “naked racism” of Trump’s rant in favor of “message” punditry:

WAJAHAT ALI: Is a manifestation of a White supremacist nightmare. She’s a Black woman who came here as a refugee. She’s a Muslim. She wears hijab and she got elected to office. And they see her and they see her as the pinata for them, right? She is the poster woman for all of their fears. They can be misogynist, they can be racist, they can be Islamophobic, they could be anti-immigrant. And you know, they blame her, they spread all these lies against her. And I think we have JIM ACOSTA: Yeah I think we have it now. Let’s play it now. Sorry, sorry, sorry, Waj–. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: This Elon Omar, whatever the hell her name is, sh with the little shing! The little turban. JIM ACOSTA: The turban! PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I love her. She comes in, does nothing but bitch. She’s always complain. JIM ACOSTA: Okay, get him off. Get him out, as he likes to say, get ’em out. I mean that I just wanted to play that one part. WAJAHAT ALI: Yuck! JIM ACOSTA: You know, it’s it’s naked racism! It’s naked sexism! WAJAHAT ALI: Yep. JIM ACOSTA: It it it it as you said earlier, the hood is off. WAJAHAT ALI: Yep. JIM ACOSTA: And the major news media outlets out there, they’re– they really were not covering this today. They were “oh, he’s off message, oh, he’s off script again,. and he doesn’t stick to the teleprompter.”. That’s not it, people! The president of the United States should not be nakedly racist like this. It’s insanity! WAJAHAT ALI: And and you know, Jim, and let’s just be blunt. Yeah. You were at CNN, I was a contributor. And back in those days in cable news, even during the first Trump administration, there was this zombie narrative that really bothered me. Well, economic anxiety, racial trip-up, racial flare-up. It was like this game of (INAUDIBLE). And I said, Why use multiple words when he could just use one? He’s a racist.

