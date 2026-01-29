Noem Attempts Damage Control on Fox News, Where Hannity Asks, ‘Any Lessons To Be Learned?’

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem attempted damage control on Thursday as Fox News’ Sean Hannity pushed her to address the fallout from the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by Customs and Border Patrol agents.

The DHS head has faced increased scrutiny over her inflammatory claims about Pretti, which led to her ultimately getting sidelined from immigration operations in Minnesota in favor of border czar Tom Homan. Politicians from both sides of the aisle continue to call for her to be removed from her position, while Noem tried to defend her comments by passing the blame along to Stephen Miller.

Hannity asked the secretary to address the criticism surrounding her actions in Minnesota:

HANNITY: There seems to be two criticisms that have emerged, and I want to give you a chance to address them. One was an X post two and a half hours after the Pretti shooting that an individual approached an officer with a 9 millimeter semiautomatic. Officers feared for their safety and that’s why the shooting occurred. It seems as you look at videos that the weapon may have been stripped though before that happened. And I guess my question is, you know, was that statement premature? NOEM: Well Sean, I know you realize that that situation was very chaotic and that we were being relayed information from on the ground from CBP agents and officers that were there. We were using the best information we had at the time, seeking to be transparent with the American people and get them what we knew to be true on the ground. So we will continue to follow the investigation that the FBI is leading and giving them all the information that they need to bring that to a conclusion and make sure the American people know the truth of the situation and how we can go forward and continue to protect the American people.

Homan admitted on Thursday that mistakes had been made by federal authorities in Minneapolis, while Miller said Tuesday that agents “may not have been following” proper protocol when they shot Pretti.

Hannity asked Noem about Miller’s concession and whether she planned to “handle things differently going forward.”

“The president has called for a full investigation. Stephen Miller seemed to concede that maybe some protocols weren’t followed. You know, again, everything is hindsight 20/20, and these things go down very quickly. Any lessons to be learned, handle things differently going forward?” he asked.

“Well, Sean, that’s part of the reason why we have several layers of an investigation here,” said Noem, claiming the agency believed “we can always do better” and that DHS could “improve protocols on the ground in chaotic and volatile situations like this.”

Hannity also asked the secretary to address her use of the term “domestic terrorism” in the case of both Pretti and the fatal shooting of Renee Good. Some Trump administration officials were reportedly concerned with the speed at which Noem used the term in the aftermath of Good’s death.

“I think in the Renee Good case it was more clear-cut because we had the video, clearly she accelerated towards an officer, injuries were incurred by the officer, internal bleeding as I understand it– if I’m wrong, correct me on that,” said Hannity. “I think in this case it’s a little bit different, although I don’t know why he was there with a loaded gun and this other incident raises questions I will ask you about in a minute here. But people seem to be upset over the term ‘domestic terrorism.’ Why do you believe that is appropriate? Because you used it in both cases.”

Noem said that the FBI was still gathering information.

“We will continue to get to the truth of all of this,” she said.

Watch above via Fox News.

