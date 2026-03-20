‘You Don’t Know a Ceasefire When You’re Literally Obliterating the Other Side!’ Trump Not Open to Iran Peace Deal Yet

President Donald Trump said that he was not open to a peace deal with Iran on Friday, saying that while he was open to “dialogue” there would be no talk of a ceasefire while the United States was “literally obliterating the other side.”

The remarks come amid intensified strikes on Iranian drones and naval vessels in a bid to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as Operation Epic Fury enters its third week.

U.S. military forces are pushing to counter the Iranian regime’s ability to disrupt the vital energy trade route that carries a large share of the world’s oil and natural gas. Iranian counterstrikes against neighboring states have effectively closed the route, which has in turn elevated oil prices on global markets.

On Friday afternoon, the president spoke to the press at the White House as he prepared to depart on Marine One when a reporter asked him about Japan’s call for a ceasefire, one day after the nation’s prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, visited the president in the Oval Office.

Trump outright rejected the idea, replying: “Well, look, we can have dialogue, but I don’t want to do a ceasefire. You know, you don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side.”

He continued: “They don’t have a navy. They don’t have an air force. They don’t have any equipment to… they don’t have any spotters. They don’t have anti-aircraft. They don’t have radar. And their leaders have all been killed at every level.”

“We aren’t looking to do that,” he added.

Watch above via CNN.

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