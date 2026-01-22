Trump Fan Stuns CNN’s Abby Phillip Speechless With Wild Defense of Davos Flubs: ‘I Don’t Know What to Say’

CNN anchor Abby Phillip was stunned speechless as the rest of the table erupted in laughter at Trump supporter Batya Ungar-Sargon’s response to a fairly ironclad receipt rebutting one of President Donald Trump’s false claims.

Trump delivered a lengthy and rambling speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday. The president spoke for well over an hour, dropping a familiar mixture of falsehoods, exaggerations, attacks on allies and enemies alike, and wild asides.

For example, Trump repeatedly misidentified “Greenland” as “Iceland.”

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN NewsNight, Phillip hosted a panel consisting of Bakari Sellers, Ungar-Sargon, T.W. Arrighi, Anna Navarro, and Tara Palmeri to discuss the president’s performance.

When Phillip called out a Trump falsehood using the White House’s own website as a reference, Ungar-Sargon gave a bewildering retort:

UNGAR-SARGON: It’s funny, like, and, obviously, everything you’ve said is correct. He messed up. He called it Iceland. I’ve never once heard him say the word Azerbaijan correctly, but that doesn’t mean that he did not bring peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Like the fact that he cannot be bothered to pronounce it correctly doesn’t mean that the record isn’t there. It doesn’t mean that he didn’t cut our deficit by 20 percent in one year. It doesn’t mean that he didn’t actually bring $18 trillion committed. PHILLIP: It actually does mean — I mean, look — UNGAR-SARGON: No, it doesn’t. PHILLIP: — the White House’s own — hold on. The White House’s own website, Batya, says that major investment announcements during this Trump term was $9.6 trillion. So, even his own administration is saying that is not true. UNGAR-SARGON: No. That’s the website. But, I mean, I can tell you who has made the — (LAUGHTER) (CROSSTALK) PHILLIP: I don’t know what to say–. All I’m saying is that — UNGAR-SARGON: They are built into the actual trade deals, like South Korea, Saudi Arabia, the UAE. PHILLIP: And that’s a bit of a problem. UNGAR-SARGON: I’m literally reciting facts to you of things that he’s done and you’re telling me like can I — I wanted to recite the actual list of accomplishments. (CROSSTALK) PHILLIP: But here’s the thing. This is not– this is not — hold on. This is not a debate about his accomplishments. UNGAR-SARGON: For example, (CROSSTALK) PHILLIP: But hold on, Batya. It’s actually not a debate about his accomplishments. It’s a debate about whether he can give a speech while actually telling the truth. That’s the question.

Watch above via CNN NewsNight.

