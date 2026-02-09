Fox’s Gutfeld Bashes Bad Bunny in Bizarre Rant About Jewish Halftime Show With Circumcision and Insurance Fraud

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show thrilled millions of viewers and infuriated others — perhaps most notably, the president of the United States — but Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld had a unique take all his own, pondering out loud why Puerto Rican culture should be considered “amazing” if they are moving to the mainland U.S. and going on an extended rant about how a Jewish halftime show would’ve been better.

The performance headlined by the superstar Puerto Rican rapper and singer (real name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) was reportedly the most-watched of all time, based on early viewership estimates, and featured guest appearances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, tributes to real Latino businesses from around the country, a plethora of cultural references, a parade of flags from every country in North and South America, and even an actual wedding.

President Donald Trump dissed the halftime show as “absolutely terrible” for being mainly in Spanish and the “disgusting” dance moves, and several other MAGA influencers and conservative commentators had similar opinions. (This was not universal across the right; some expressed praise for Bad Bunny’s talent and the production value of the show.)

The panel on Monday’s episode of The Five took the critical view, panning the use of Spanish and mocking other media figures who had lauded the halftime show and its representation of Puerto Ricans and other Latinos.

“I felt like I could have written this segment last week knowing that this was going to be the result,” said Dana Perino as she asked Gutfeld for his reaction.

“As a proud Latina, I don’t care for it,” he said in an exaggerated Spanish accent.

Back in his regular voice, Gutfeld ranted for a bit about how he thought Super Bowl halftimes were “boring spectacles” and he also did not like musicals, variety shows, or “nurses dancing on TikTok.”

“The music itself was mediocre,” said Gutfeld, but conceded the show was “fun to watch as a spectacle.”

It should perhaps be noted that Merriam-Webster defines “spectacle” as “something exhibited to view as unusual, notable, or entertaining, especially: an eye-catching or dramatic public display,” which is not something that is boring and arguably makes more sense the second time Gutfeld said it.

It should also perhaps be noted that Bad Bunny has been nominated for sixteen Grammys, winning six; has had 113 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including 12 in the top ten; and has been the most-streamed artist on Spotify in the whole entire world a record four times: 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2025.

Gutfeld then began to ponder why Puerto Rico should have been featured in the Super Bowl halftime show at all:

Here’s what I wanna pose. There are roughly 6 million Puerto Ricans in the population, that’s 1.7 percent of the population. That’s a hell of a tribute for such a fraction — What about the Jews? Okay? There are twice as many Jews in the United States. Where is the Jewish halftime? Where are the dancing accountants? The men slinging pastrami, the Jewish mothers telling you to get a sweater on. And then you cap it off with a live circumcision right at the 50-yard line, and if you like, you can burn it down and then claim it as insurance, but I wouldn’t do that because that seems like a stereotype. My point being, it seems like kind of a big deal, considering that twice as many Puerto Ricans are in the United States as in Puerto Rico. So if the culture is so amazing, why are you coming here and what did you leave behind?

Again, it should perhaps be noted, as has been repeated ad nauseam in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, Puerto Rico is part of the United States and Puerto Ricans are United States citizens.

As a clip played of the part where Bad Bunny and his dancers were performing on utility poles — a reference to the problems that plagued the island’s electrical grid in the wake of Hurricane Maria — Gutfeld commented, “This thing, I didn’t understand, it’s about their blackouts. Is this our fault? Is this the United States’ fault that you didn’t get power?”

“I think it’s the corruption of their local government,” said Perino.

“I don’t care!” said Gutfeld. “But I thought it was really fun to watch, but I don’t care.”

“Entertain me,” he continued. “I don’t come to the halftime for an education. ‘The more you know’ — screw that. I just want to have fun. I got up, I took a piss.”

Perino then cued up Jesse Watters, who remarked that he was “just thinking about a Jewish halftime show” and cracked up laughing.

“Think about it!” said Gutfeld. “It’s twice the size as the Puerto Ricans!”

“Jewish halftime show? Yeah, that’s the smartest thing you have ever said,” said Watters.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

