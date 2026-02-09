GOP Senator Changes Tune On Epstein Files Release: ‘Now I See What the Big Deal Is’

Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) told Congressional reporter Pablo Manríquez on Monday that she now supports the full release of the Epstein files after expressing shock at the inclusion of a potentially nine-year-old victim in the latest document dump.

“I’ve not been one of the members who has glommed on to this as an issue. I’ve sort of intentionally deferred to others to find out about it. But nine-year-old victims—” Lummis told Manríquez, expressing shock and horror at the revelation.

Manríquez jumped in and added, “All over the world—Moscow is saying it was sort of like a real global network that they’re now getting to see on these four terminals they have.” The terminals refer to the Department of Justice computers that members of Congress are being allowed to view the unredacted Epstein files on.

“Wow. Well, initially, my reaction to all this was, ‘I don’t care. I don’t know what the big deal is.’ But now I see what the big deal is, and it was worth investigating. And the members of Congress that have been pushing this were not wrong. So that’s really my only reaction,” Lummis added.

Lummis’s remarks are a notable break from President Donald Trump’s position on the Epstein files and the House Republicans who pushed for their release, including Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) – who Trump has vowed to run out of office. “It’s all been a big hoax, it’s perpetrated by the Democrats,” Trump said last year about the effort to release the files. “And some stupid Republicans and foolish Republicans fall into the net. And so they try and do the Democrats’ work. The Democrats are good for nothing other than these hoaxes.”

Lummis announced late last year that she will not seek reelection and is leaving politics when her term ends in January 2027.

Watch the clip above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!