‘Stop Being Awful’ Jake Tapper Slams Hooligans Yelling ‘Retard’ at Tim Walz’s House

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Saturday admonished the “awful” people who continue to shout slurs at Tim Walz’s (D-MN) house in a parroting of President Donald Trump’s month-old Truth Social insult aimed at Minnesota’s governor.

In his Thanksgiving message to the American people on Truth Social, Trump called Walz “seriously retarded” for welcoming Somalian immigrants to his state. When asked about the offensive slur, Trump stood by his choice of words, telling a reporter:

Yeah, I think there’s something wrong with him. Absolutely. Sure. You have a problem with it? You know what? I think there’s something wrong with him. Anybody that would do what he did, anybody that would allow those people into his state and pay billions of dollars out to Somalia– We give billions of dollars to Somalia. It’s not even a country because it doesn’t function like a country. It’s got a name but it doesn’t function like a country.

Walz responded by urging Trump to release his MRI results.

On Saturday, Tapper retweeted a post from Dear America founder Graham Allen who told his 550,000 followers, “THIS IS HILARIOUS: People are still going to Tim Walz’s house and yelling ‘retard.'”

Allen’s post shows people in a black SUV honking their horn outside Waltz’s home and yelling the word.

“Everyone really needs to take a breath and stop being awful, stop rewarding awfulness, and stop promoting awfulness with your algorithms,” Tapper wrote on X, adding, “Happy & fulfilled & confident people don’t spend time doing any of this.”

Walz’s 24-year-old daughter, Hope, recently fumed about the harassment on TikTok.

“The president calling my dad what he did has unleashed a f*cking sh*tstorm, regarding, like, offensive language towards me, and my family, and specifically my brother. When it’s Gus, f*ck-to-the-no,” Hope Walz said.

The governor’s 17-year-old son, Gus Walz, lives with a nonverbal learning disorder, which his parents told People Magazine, affects his spatial-visual skills.