Trump’s Vicious Mental Spiral Takes Center Stage on Thanksgiving as He Calls Governor, ‘Seriously Retarded’

President Donald Trump’s spiral into a vicious – and malicious – mental decline continued apace on Thanksgiving, capping off an especially erratic month in which he somehow managed to be even less “presidential” than before.

Trump, 79, has displayed increasingly antisocial behavior. This month, he called a reporter “piggy” to her face. Last week, he claimed that six Democratic lawmakers who urged soldiers to “refuse illegal orders” had committed sedition. For good measure, the dotard-in-chief reposted a post stating, “HANG THEM.” On Wednesday, the president ranted about “Somalians” after an Afghan national named Rahmanullah Lakanwal was arrested in connection with the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members in Washington, D.C., one of whom has died.

When asked during a Thanksgiving press conference at Mar-a-Lago if he would attend the funeral, Trump responded by bragging, “I won West Virginia by one of the biggest margins of any president anywhere.” Yeah, that’s totally normal stuff. In the same presser, he erupted at another female reporter who questioned him about his dubious claim that Lakanwal was an “unvetted” refugee, who reportedly worked for the CIA during the U.S. occupation of Afghanistan. Trump told the reporter, “You’re a stupid person.”

After the press conference, Trump took to Truth Social, where he railed against Somalis again and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D), whom he called “seriously retarded” and claimed that the country’s foreign-born population is composed mostly of people who “are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels.” The president also baselessly claimed that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a Somali immigrant who is one of a notable contingent of Somalis in Minnesota, “probably” entered the U.S. illegally and married her brother:

A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being “Politically Correct,” and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration. The official United States Foreign population stands at 53 million people (Census), most of which are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels. They and their children are supported through massive payments from Patriotic American Citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form. They put up with what has happened to our Country, but it’s eating them alive to do so! A migrant earning $30,000 with a green card will get roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family. The real migrant population is much higher. This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America, something that did not exist after World War II (Failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits, etc.). As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for “prey” as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone. The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst “Congressman/woman” in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how “badly” she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc…

The bar for judging Trump’s behavior isn’t so much “low” as it is somewhere in the Earth’s mantle. Even still, his actions of late – referring to a woman as “piggy,” calling for political opponents to be hanged, posting that another person is “retarded” – are well beyond the pale.

And this is to say nothing of his actual policies, which have had disastrous and deadly consequences for millions of people in the U.S. and abroad.

Hours after the shooting of the National Guard members on Wednesday, CNN reported that the Trump administration had approved the asylum application of Lakanwal, the suspected gunman.

During the Thanksgiving press conference, a reporter told Trump, “U.S. officials say that the suspect worked very closely with the CIA in Afghanistan for years, that he was vetted and the vetting came up clean–”

Trump interrupted to say the suspected shooter had lost his mind.

“He went cuckoo. I mean, he went nuts,” Trump said. “It happens too often with these people. You see them. But look, this is how they come in, they’re standing on top of each other. That’s an airplane. There was no vetting or anything. They came in unvetted and we have a lot of others in this country and we’re going to get them out.”

“Actually, your DOJ IG just reported this year that there was thorough vetting by DHS and by the FBI of these Afghans who were brought into the U.S.,” the reporter noted. “So why do you blame the Biden administration for what this man did?”

Trump “went nuts.”

“Because they let them in,” he replied to the reporter, another woman he was about to demean. “Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person? Because they came in on a plane along with thousands of other people that shouldn’t be here and you’re just asking questions because you’re a stupid person.”

In any decently run republic, Congress would impeach and convict this cognitively-degraded narcissistic sociopath, who is blatantly using the presidency to enrich himself and his family to the tune of billions, among other offenses to propriety, law, and general sanity. Unfortunately, living in a decently run republic is one thing we can’t be thankful for.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.