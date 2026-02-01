Saturday Night Live’s cold open took on ICE operations in Minnesota — with famed SNL alum Pete Davidson returning to play Border Czar Tom Homan.

In a rare cold open which did not feature President Donald Trump, Davidson took center stage with an unflinching portrayal of Homan — which started with a shot at Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino, who was pulled from Minneapolis when Homan arrived.

“I’m sure a lot of you are wondering why Greg Bovino, the last guy, was dismissed,” Homan said. “I want to stress that it wasn’t because he did a bad job, or publicly lied about the shooting of an American citizen, or even — uh-oh — dressed like a Nazi. It was that he was filmed doing these things. And the president no likey that!”

In the sketch, Homan was addressing ICE agents. And they expressed confusion about the nature of ICE operations in Minneapolis.

“Who could tell me why we’re here in Minneapolis?”

“Pass,” one agent said.

“Uh, no, can’t pass,” Homan said. “Come on, guys, what are we doing in Minneapolis?”

“This could be wrong, but Army?” Another agents said.

“That’s close! That’s close!” Homan said. “We’re here to detain and deport illegal immigrants who have committed crimes.”

“That is literally the first I’m hearing of that,” an agent said.

Davidson’s Homan went on to poke fun at the idea that his presence is being viewed by many as an effort on the part of the Trump administration to take the temperature down.

“Look, I’m Tom Homan, OK?” Homan said. “I’m the separating families at the border guy. I’m the on film taking a $50,000 bribe guy, and y’all are making me look like the upstanding reasonable adult in the room!”

Watch above, via NBC.

