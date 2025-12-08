Secretary of Transportation Says ‘I Don’t Have a Plan to Reduce Costs’ of Sky-High Airport Food

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said he has no plan or intention to try to rein in the high costs of airport food.

On Monday, Duffy held a press conference with Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. The two secretaries said they want airport food courts to offer healthier options, and they even suggested that airports be equipped with exercise rooms. No word yet on airplanes’ seat width or legroom, which have shrunk over the years.

Duffy, who did pull-ups with Kennedy at the airport for some reason, reiterated his call for Americans to dress for class instead of comfort.

“We’re just asking people to again, maybe dress a little better,” Duffy said. “It’s all in the airlines’ purview how they’re gonna respond to this.”

The secretary then took a question about the sky-high cost of food at airports, and replied:

Again, it’s interesting. It’s market demand and supply. They have people pretty tightly contained, and there’s not a lot of options. And so, I don’t have a plan to reduce costs. What I am trying to do is provide healthier options for people. And again, who doesn’t love a greasy burger at the airport? I know I do. Sometimes you’re grabbing chips, but other options when you want that healthy choice, that you can have access to, ’cause whenever I make those bad choices, I always feel like garbage when I get on the plane. Letting people have a better option, I think, is what we’re focusing on here.

In June, House Democrats called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate price gouging at airports. Last month, the Trump administration nixed a Biden-era policy that would have mandated airlines to compensate air travelers for flight delays.

