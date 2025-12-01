President Donald Trump said that he would “absolutely” denaturalize immigrants who have committed crimes, telling reporters on Sunday night that “if I have the power to do it, I would denaturalize.”

The president spoke to the press aboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington Sunday night, answering questions surrounding his recent actions on immigration – among other topics.

“Mr. President, you said that you might denaturalize some American citizens. Can you talk about that?” asked a reporter.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You mean people that are in here that shouldn’t be here? REPORTER: That became Americans. Are you trying to revoke their citizenship? TRUMP: Well, we’ll see. I mean yeah, if we have criminals that came into our country, they were naturalized maybe through [Joe] Biden or somebody that didn’t know what they were doing. If I have the power to do it, I would denaturalize, absolutely.

The president was then asked to clarify the meaning of the term “reverse migration”– which he had recently invoked as an immigration enforcement strategy.

“It means get people out that are in our country. Get them out of here,” he said. “I want to get them out. We got a lot of people in our country that shouldn’t be here. And they came in through Biden. And he was the worst president in the history of our country, but the single biggest thing he did was allow millions – the worst– allow millions of people into our country that shouldn’t be here.”

Trump referenced the recent shooting of two National Guard members — one fatally — by a suspected Afghan national. The event sparked the president’s recent push for denaturalization.

“You take a look at the people that were allowed to come into our country. We’re paying a big price for it and we will for years to come, including the recent killer of two wonderful National Guards people,” said Trump. “And I’ll tell you what, that animal should not have been allowed to come into our country.”

Trump said on Thursday evening that he would “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries,” claiming he would also denaturalize immigrants who do not benefit the United States.

“I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization,” he wrote.

Watch above via The White House.