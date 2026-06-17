Trump Snaps at Reporter During G7 Presser Over School Bombing: ‘Such a Strange Question!’

President Donald Trump snapped at a reporter for asking about the bombing of a school in Iran at the start of the war, calling it “a strange question to ask at this date.”

Trump and his administration have long claimed to be investigating the strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh all-girls elementary school in Minab that killed at least 175 people — including 160 children —on the first day of Trump’s Iran operation.

The president has been attending the 52nd Group of 7 (G7) Summit at Evian-le-Bains in France this week, participating in multilateral meetings that have prompted many photo ops.

The big one was a press conference Wednesday afternoon to close out the summit, which Trump opened with a marathon opening statement that was heavy with patter about the leaked Iran Memorandum of Understanding that features a 14-point plan that includes the creation of a $300 billion reconstruction fund.

The Iran war also featured heavily in reporters’ questions, including one from New York Times White House correspondent Zolan Kanno-Youngs on the school bombing:

ZOLAN KANNO-YOUNGS: Thank you, Mr. President, for the question. Now that you’re approaching a new phase in this conflict with Iran, can you now say whether you will hold anyone in your administration accountable for the strike on a school that killed more than a hundred children on the first day of the war? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No, if it was a fault–. And as you know, that’s under investigation. It’s such a strange question to be asked at this date, because we’re talking about a long time ago. But nobody did that on purpose. I guess you’d have to say about them, what about the thousands of soldiers that they blew up when they opened their car door? What about the thousand of people that were killed by Iran? No, mistakes are made, a war is nasty. But I know it’s under investigation, and I could have a report for you tomorrow. I would ask Pete Hegseth that question, because they have it under investigation.

Watch above via Fox News.

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