Bill Maher Bristles When Killer Mike Says America Leaning Toward ‘White Male-dom’

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher bristled when Killer Mike made a political prediction based on the premise that “America is leaning toward White male-dom,” asking “Why do we have to put it in terms like that?”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Mel Robbins, host of “The Mel Robbins Podcast” and author of the bestselling book “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About.”

The panel guests were Michael Render (“Killer Mike”), an entrepreneur and musician, best known as one half of “Run the Jewels” and host of the podcast “Conversations with Killer Mike”; and Donna Brazile, veteran political strategist and ABC News contributor.

Maher got a fairly direct answer when he asked Killer Mike to explain the rationale behind his prediction that Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) will be the next Democratic nominee for president:

BILL MAHER: So, let’s just go through who might be the frontrunner, because we are going to, in 2026, pretty by then, I think, know who was going to be the Democratic nominee. Who do you think the Democratic nominees should be for president, and who do you want it to be? DONNA BRAZILE: I’ll let this young man go first. Oh, get your a** in trouble. KILLER MIKE: Yeah, yeah. I’m going to just bring the old Jewish guy back up, but he’s never going to run again. Shouts out to Bernie. If the Democrats were the party that truly say they aspire to be, Nina Turner would be the first Black woman president, first woman president. She’d be the most progressive president that we’ve seen in the last 20, 25 years. I’ve lost a lot of my faith in what we say we want versus what we actually want. And I see the Democratic front runner probably being a White man, probably coming out of the Midwest. What’s my guy in Illinois? DONNA BRAZILE: J.B. Pritzker. KILLER MIKE: J. B. Pritzker is probably going to be, I think that America is leaning toward White male-dom. I think there’s some- BILL MAHER: Why do we have to put it in terms of that? Because I’m Black! And it all comes down to that, to be very honest with you, if –. BILL MAHER: Well, now we’re getting honest! KILLER MIKE: You want to see a litmus test for how this country is going to be in, look at any given moment, how it’s treating Black or working class people, a lot of times White working class forget they’re Black too, then they get a Black moment, they’re like, oh sh*t, we’re all in the same boat together. What I mean by that is… When I was a kid, I thought that you couldn’t put U.S. Army and ICE and sh*t in American neighborhoods, yet here we are. What’s your f*cking name, Santiago? It’s my middle name. And I’m just like, I promise my mom just got it off a wine bottle. I’m not from south of the border.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.