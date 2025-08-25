Trump Sounds Off on the ‘Dishonest,’ ‘Corrupt’ Media to Kick Off Signing Ceremony: ‘Most of You Are Radical Left!’

President Donald Trump opened his executive order signing ceremony Monday by sounding off on the media.

Trump began by touting Washington, D.C., as “probably the safest place in our country” thanks to his deployment of the National Guard.

“Everyone is starting to come here. The restaurants now, you can’t get in. Many of them closed because they couldn’t open with crime. Everybody before me is happy with what I’m doing. Most of you won’t say that because you are radical left,” Trump said, addressing the media.

The newspapers are so dishonest and the press is totally dishonest. That’s all right, we’ve gotten used to this. And we won in a landslide so they obviously lost their power. It is impossible to imagine that when you get 97% negative stories purposely negative stories even though you have done 97% positive things that they could — that you could win an election in a landslide winning all seven — think of it — All seven swing states winning by the popular vote by millions of votes. We had a fantastic. The best is your districts. Out of 3,000 districts I guess we won — 3,500 — we won 2,750 and they won 500. And that’s to me the best of all. And we had tremendous in every way the election. Hard to believe you can do that when you have a corrupt media. But you are, many of you are corrupt and it’s nothing we can do about it but we keep winning and we’ll keep winning.

Trump pivoted back to D.C. crime, telling the media, “Many of you have been mugged in Washington. You don’t want to talk about it. I know that every time I do this with you, almost — every time I do this with you, you people are saying to yourselves, ‘He’s right, he’s right,’ and then you write a negative story.”

