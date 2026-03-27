Trump WH and MTG Trade Nasty Digs Over Iran And Who Is Really ‘America LAST’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and the Trump White House traded nasty jabs on Friday as Greene went on the attack over the cost of living going up as a result of the war in Iran.

“Americans don’t give a damn about Trump building a WH ballroom or renovating the Kennedy Center as they are paying $4+ dollars per gallon for gas and nearly $6 for diesel because of another pointless foreign war,” began Greene on X, adding:

Americans are suffering.

Suffering from all time high credit card debt.

Suffering from ridiculously high cost of health insurance.

Suffering from high cost of living.

Suffering from ever increasing inflation and an ever decreasing dollar because of all the stupid decisions made by stupid politicians.

Republicans are going to lose the House in the midterms and maybe the Senate too because Trump and Republicans sold America First but instead governed America LAST.

On Friday, Greene’s fiancé, Brian Glenn, returned to the White House press corps, and Trump cracked a joke about his ongoing feud with Greene – who quit Congress after Trump called her a “traitor” for pushing to release the Epstein files.

Greene continued her online screed against Trump, adding:

Democrats put illegals and trans above Americans and offer no new policies to solve the problems they too created.

Both parties are absolute failures.

Don’t lecture your voters that you have to vote for them when you have intentionally failed and betrayed your campaign promises just because the other side is intolerable.

Screw you.

You betray Americans, you put Americans last, you deserve to lose, you don’t deserve support.

Many Americans are learning to live without the system and want nothing to do with any of it. Home schooling, farming and farmers markets, homesteading, networking among themselves is how many of us will survive beyond the insanity of the two parties.

We’ve turned a corner and the system needs to burn down.

The White House responded to Greene’s vitriol in a statement to Fox News digital, saying, “There is nothing more ‘America Last’ than quitting on your constituents and the MAGA movement in the middle of your term.”

“President Trump is fighting every single day to Make America Great Again – we don’t have time for quitters,” added White House spokesman Davis Ingle.

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