‘TSA Workers Are Selling Their Plasma!’ Mike Johnson Challenged Over Shutdown Blame Game After Rejecting Senate Plan

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-AL) pushed back after he was challenged on Friday about the ongoing government shutdown, where TSA workers have gone 42 days without pay.

Johnson spoke to reporters following the House’s rejection of a Senate bill funding Homeland Security. Johnson called the Senate package a “joke” and blamed Democrats for the shutdown.

One reporter noted that some TSA workers have taken to “selling their own plasma,” and they are “sick and tired” of blame being thrown around in Washington, D.C.

“TSA workers are selling their own plasma,” the reporter said. “At what point is a leader on either side going to stand up and say, we have a path forward that everyone will agree to? This vote today will extend the shutdown under any circumstances.”

Johnson denied that the House vote today guarantees the shutdown continues, noting the House has voted multiple times on funding and accused Democrats of using federal workers as “pawns.”

He said:

No, it won’t. Thank you. Let me answer the question. I’m glad you brought it up. The House Republicans have now voted that — today will be the fourth time to fund the Homeland Security. This is not party playing blame game. This is a record. You can hold up the record. Look at the Democrats. They’re voting over and over. Last night, yesterday afternoon, we gave them a chance to fund Security. You know how many hHouse Democrats voted? Four of them. They want to use people as pawns. People are not pawns. These are workers who are sacrificially serving the country. Many of them without pay to make sure that you and your families are safe, and we’re done with it. This is not a political blame game. This is one party doing the job and getting the government funded and another that is using people as pawns. We’re not going to do that. Listen, we’re going to send it over there and you can see what they do… the president has shown leadership. He’s going to fund TSA agents. We have the rest of the country to take care of. We’re not asking them to do anything heroic. These aren’t partisan games. We’re not adding bells and whistles to this.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to pay TSA workers amid the shutdown.

Watch above via Fox News.

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