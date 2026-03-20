‘Thugs and Animals!’ Trump Reacts to Iran’s Latest Round of Executions

President Donald Trump reacted harshly to news of the latest round of executions of Iranian protesters.

On Friday, news broke that Iran had executed 19-year-old Olympic wrestler Saleh Mohammadi and two other young men for protesting against the Iranian regime in January.

Iran’s state media reported that Mohammadi, Saeed Davodi, and Mehdi Ghasemi were executed for murdering two policemen during the protests. Iran Human Rights strongly condemned the executions, saying the hangings were “carried out ‘in the presence of a group of people in Qom,’” adding, “The three protesters are the first to be hanged in relation to the December 2025/January 2026 nationwide protests.”

At a gaggle outside the White House Friday, Trump slammed the regime headed by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since a missile strike killed his father and predecessor.

“I don’t know if you could possibly get hit harder, but these are thugs and animals and horrible people,” Trump said of the Iranian regime. “But you can’t hit anybody harder than we’ve hit them.”

Trump said he wasn’t surprised by the regime’s treachery, adding, “they executed three young people for protesting.”

In January, Trump vowed “very strong action” against Iran if they executed any protesters, but that was before the U.S. and Israel began striking Tehran in March.

Earlier Friday, Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) told CNN that Trump must retaliate for the executions, “especially since it’s so public.”

“I mean, we…think that the Iranian regime may have killed up to 50,000 people during those protests. People are simply asking for regime change, people simply asking for freedom. And that’s what this Iranian regime does. And that’s why it’s so dangerous,” Gimenez said.

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said, “We’re doing well there. We don’t use the strait, the United States. We don’t need it. Europe needs it. Korea, Japan, China. A lot of other people. They’ll have to get involved a little bit.”

Trump has been extremely critical of NATO nations for not helping to escort ships through the Strait, which is being bombarded by Iranian strikes and mines.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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